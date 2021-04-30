Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announces Rs 370 billion development program for Gilgit-Baltistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a 370 billion rupee development program for Gilgit-Baltistan to help its youth through skills development initiatives and transform the region into a premier tourist destination.

Khan visited the region’s capital Gilgit with ministers and addressed a meeting attended by lawmakers from Gilgit-Baltistan and supporters of Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf party to unveil the packet.

“We are announcing a 370 billion rupee package for Gilgit-Baltistan to be repaid over the next five years,” he said.

Khan said investing in tourism could transform the Gilgit-Baltistan region because it is twice the size of Switzerland and more beautiful than the small European country known as a tourist paradise.

“By developing infrastructure for tourism, Gilgit-Baltistan would not only become rich, but would be able to support the rest of the country instead of turning to Islamabad for help,” he said.

Khan said Gilgit-Baltistan was the best place for food processing factories and hydroelectric projects, promising to invest in these areas. He said the program will also focus on skills development and scholarships for young people in the region.

He said the government would build facilities to start international flight operations to the region.

Khan visited the region last year during his legislature’s election campaign and had promised to give the region provisional provincial status and initiate development. His party won the ballot box and now runs the region.

India has previously criticized Pakistan for its attempt to grant provincial status to the “so-called” Gilgit-Baltistan, saying it was intended to cover up the “illegal” occupation of the region by Islamabad.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said India “strongly rejects” Pakistan’s attempt to make material changes to part of Indian territory which is under “illegal and enforced occupation” Islamabad and called on the neighboring country to leave these areas immediately. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos