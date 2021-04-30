Pennsylvania man gets probation for voting for Donald Trump from deceased mother





A man from Marple Township who illegally registered his late mother as a Republican and voted on her behalf in the 2020 presidential election has been sentenced to five years probation, Delaware County prosecutors have said.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty to charges of perjury and illegal voting last December after investigators found out he had managed to vote by mail for his mother, who died 12 years ago. He also attempted to secure a postal ballot for his late mother-in-law, but the request was reported by state officials.

Bartman used an old driver’s license number to claim his mother’s mail-in ballot and sneak into the Pennsylvania state uniform voter registration system. He used the ballot to vote for former President Donald Trump on October 28.

Bartman attempted to use his mother-in-law’s Social Security number to get another ballot, but was upset when he tampered with the additional information requested by the state.

Pleading guilty, Bartman admitted that he registered the two women who died as Republican last August and subsequently managed to illegally vote for Trump.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Bartman was the only resident of Delco known to vote for someone who died in the November election.

Delaware County DA Source / Office

Bruce bartman

“This criminal investigation and prosecution by my office should serve as a roadmap for meaningful reform of the Pennsylvania legislature and officials who examine our electoral systems,” Stollsteimer said. “Our office has done what it can to ensure that our elections are both secure and accessible, but the next fight is in Harrisburg. To those looking at electoral systems, I say, ‘Remove the broken systems, not the bad ones. ballot boxes ”.

“Rather than attract national attention for efforts to restrict accessibility to voting, fix the breakdown of the online voter registration systems that this defendant exploited to vote for a deceased relative.”

Trump ultimately lost Pennsylvania and the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. He refused to concede defeat, instead promoting allegations of widespread electoral fraud that have been systematically refuted and dismissed by courts across the country. His role in inciting the insurgency at the United States Capitol on January 6 resulted in his second indictment, but he was acquitted by the United States Senate.

Trump and his allies have filed at least 50 lawsuits across the country alleging electoral fraud caused by inappropriate mail-in ballots, missing ballots incorrectly counted, inappropriate access for poll observers and foreign interference were all refused.

Two separate lawsuits in Pennsylvania, including one that reached the Supreme Court, were dismissed after no evidence of widespread fraud was uncovered.

In addition to Bartman’s probationary period, he will lose the right to vote for four years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos