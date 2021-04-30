Prime Minister Imran for the development of strong economic relations between Pakistan and Hungary – Pakistan





Posted on April 30, 2021 10:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Hungarian government to vaccinate its population.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the importance of developing a strong economic relationship commensurate with the friendly bilateral relations between Pakistan and Hungary and the potential of the two countries.

He stressed the need to expand beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, water resources management, food and agriculture, science and technology and l ‘Higher Education.

Imran Khan expressed these views in a meeting with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó, who invited him here.

He also urged the Hungarian business community to take advantage of Pakistan’s favorable business climate and invest more in the country. Views were exchanged on the adverse economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s efforts were aimed at preventing people from dying from the virus, and at the same time preventing them from starving, by boosting the economy.

On Afghanistan, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

He stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.

Prime Minister Imran added that peace and stability in Afghanistan would pay other important dividends, including improved trade and regional connectivity.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó thanked Imran Khan for receiving it and conveyed greetings from the Hungarian Prime Minister.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on his government’s foreign policy and economic priorities.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó said he was accompanied by a high-level business delegation comprising 17 prominent businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan, which was a manifestation of growing economic ties with the country.

The Prime Minister renewed his invitation to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to undertake a visit to Pakistan, while Foreign Minister Szijjártó invited the Prime Minister to visit Hungary.

