Merrick Garland quickly erases the Trump effect at the Justice Department





Attorney General Merrick Garland is quick to deny the Trump administration’s legacy of law enforcement, dismaying Tories with a flurry of aggressive reversals and new policies.

Why it matters: As a respected former federal prosecutor and judge, Garland’s dedication to the rule of law has always been at the heart of who he is. That reputation took on new significance in his first 50 days on the job, after four years of allegations that Trump’s DOJ was poorly politicized.

Attorney General Bill Barr has played a central role in the Trump administration’s most high-profile controversies, ranging from undermining the Russia investigation to intervening in the cases of indicted Trump associates and the order to compensate protesters in Lafayette Square Park. many of the issues high on President Biden’s agenda, including restoring confidence in government, promoting racial justice and police reform, and reducing gun violence.

Driving the news: Liberal fears that the soft-spoken Garland might resist the pursuit of Trump and his allies for the sake of unity were partially mitigated on Wednesday, when news broke that federal agents had done so. a raid on Rudy Giuliani’s house in Manhattan.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which Giuliani once headed, is known to be very independent. But under Attorney General Bill Barr, the department has repeatedly blocked SDNY prosecutors from executing a search warrant for Giuliani’s electronic records in the final months of 2020, according to the New York Times.

The Justice Department also announced on Wednesday that three Georgian men had been charged with federal hate crimes in the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death was a rallying cry during last year’s racial justice protests.

In Michigan, a replacement indictment has been filed against five men accused of conspiring to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year, prosecutors for the first time labeling the alleged crimes as “domestic terrorism.” the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, which has been described as the most complex investigation in DOJ history. Garland, who was instrumental in the prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, has vowed to make chasing rioters on Capitol Hill his “top priority.”

Other important steps taken during Garland’s first 50 days include:

“Pattern or practice” investigates the Minneapolis and Louisville Police Departments, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year. A 30-day “fast-track review” of how the DOJ can better prosecute and track hate crimes amid escalating violence against Asian Americans. The revocation of a Trump-era policy that limited federal funding for “sanctuary cities”. Responsibility for five of the six executive gun control actions ordered by Biden.

Watch out for: Garland’s pledge to depoliticize the DOJ will be the subject of a key test when an impeachment decision is made in the case of Hunter Biden, whose finances are under investigation.

Special Advocate John Durham is also expected to submit a report regarding alleged abuses by Obama-era intelligence officials during the Russia investigation.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos