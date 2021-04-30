Chinese President Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi, offers help to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said he was ready to strengthen cooperation with India to fight the pandemic and provide support and assistance to deal with the current outbreak of COVID cases. -19 in the country.

President Xi sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Modi regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in India, state media reported in Beijing.

“I am very concerned about the recent situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Indian government and people,” according to President Xi’s message to Prime Minister Modi.

“The Chinese side is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in combating the pandemic and to provide support and assistance in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will surely prevail. pandemic, ”Xi said. .

“Humanity is a community with a shared future. It is only through solidarity and cooperation that countries around the world can finally overcome the pandemic,” said the Chinese president.

India recorded 386,452 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the largest increase in one day to date, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31 lakh mark . The death toll rose to 2.08,330 with 3,498 new deaths.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday vowed to do everything possible to support India’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and said anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a rapid pace. faster.

In his letter to Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, Wang said the Chinese side “shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses its sincere sympathy.”

“The coronavirus is the common enemy of humanity, and the international community needs solidarity and coordination for a concerted response. The Chinese side firmly supports the Indian government and people in the fight against the pandemic,” a- he wrote in the letter.

Wang said anti-pandemic materials produced in China are entering India at a faster rate to help India fight the outbreak.

President Xi and Foreign Minister Wang’s messages to Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar came amid tensions along the contested border between India and China.

The military of the two countries have yet to agree on the disengagement of the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh after the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February following a series of military talks. and diplomatic.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to remaining sticking points.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing in Beijing on Friday that China had exported 26,000 ventilators and oxygen generators to India this month.

Since April, China has exported more than 26,000 ventilators and oxygen generators, more than 15,000 medical monitors and nearly 3,800 tons of medical equipment and drugs to India, he said in response to a question.

Relevant Chinese anti-epidemic and medical equipment companies are working hard and tirelessly to speed up production, he said.

He also said cargo flights to India were going smoothly. In the past two weeks, several flights have been made from China to India, he said.

On April 26, the state-owned Sichuan Airlines, which operates 11 cargo flights to India, suspended purchases, disrupting the purchase of oxygen concentrators by private companies from India. to increase supplies.

After media reports, the airline retracted its decision and said it was developing a new plan to resume services.

But so far, he hasn’t announced any new timelines.

China reported the first case of COVID-19 in central China’s Wuhan city in late 2019 and since then the deadly disease has become a pandemic, affecting more than 150,618,000 people and more than 3,168,500 deaths in the world.