Iniochos military exercise in Greece is bad news for Iran





Greece hosted the Iniochos 2021 military exercise in April, welcoming military forces from the United States, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus and a number of other nations. In addition to improving military readiness and strengthening the ability of the respective armies to work together, the exercise sent an unequivocal message to Iran that it failed to isolate Israel. The annual military exercise led by the Hellenic Air Force took place April 12-22 and focused on the planning and conduct of a number of tactical and operational air combat missions. These included a host of joint operations and air defense training to include air-to-ground strike missions, defensive counter-air and close air support, according to the U.S. Air Force. The exercise was conducted in Greek airspace over western and central Greece as well as the central and southeastern Aegean Sea. To conduct this training, participating nations brought a robust line of military aircraft. The Greek hosts used their F-16, F-4 and Mirage 2000 and 2000-5 fighters. The US contingent included F-16s from the 31st Fighter Wing based in Aviano, Italy, UK-based KC-135 tankers, and MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft based in Romania. The American F-16s were busy during the exercise, drop approximately 170 inert ammunition, firing 8,300 training cartridges and carrying out more than 200 sorties. U.S. Joint Terminal Attack Controllers Air Force personnel who maneuver with land forces and coordinate close air support also traveled from Vilseck, Germany, to participate in the exercise and work with the partner countries. Israel and the United Arab Emirates both brought in American-made fighters to the exercise. the Israeli quota included F-15I and F-16I as well as G550 tankers and surveillance aircraft. The United Arab Emirates, for their part, sent F-16s. French M-2000D fighters, Spanish EF-18 fighters and Cypriot AW139 helicopters also participated. Notably, Egypt and Jordan were among the five nations hosted by Greece officially observe the exercise. An Israeli F-156 plane taxi along the airstrip at Andravida military airport in southern Greece April 18, 2021. (Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images) Having considered these details about the exercise in Greece, many might naturally think of Turkey first. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after all, Ankara has for follow-up an increasingly hostile posture towards Cyprus, Israel, Greece and the United States. In addition to acquiring Russia’s S-400 air defense system, the main threat in the NATO alliance, Erdogan engaged in gunboat diplomacy to challenge maritime borders. Besides catching Erdogan’s attention, Tehran’s rulers surely took note of the exercise as well. For decades, Tehran has tried to stir up the divide between Arabs and Jews to divide opponents of Islamic Republics and isolate Israel. While funding terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah, Tehran has attempted to perpetuate the myth that Israel and not the Islamic Republic of Iran poses the real threat to regional security. By sending us your e-mail, you are subscribing to the Early Bird Brief newsletter. Arab leaders have long known the truth in private, often because Tehran has made it the target of its sabotage and subversion. But last year, the UAE and Bahrain normalized their relations with Israel under the Abraham Chords, combine private understanding and public action. This opened up a flood of mutually beneficial opportunities for Israel and the United Arab Emirates. One of these is to build a more unified coalition diplomatically and militarily capable of opposing aggression by Tehran and its terrorist proxies. This is what makes the presence of Israeli and Emirati pilots and aircraft at the Iniochos exercise so remarkable. While Israel and the United Arab Emirates have participated in the exercise before, this year’s iteration is the first after the Abraham Accords of 2020. As late as 2018, some apparently took efforts to hide Israel’s involvement in the exercise, perhaps wishing to avoid any embarrassment with the United Arab Emirates. This is not the case this year, with the Israelis playing a leading role in the exercise alongside their Emirati counterparts. A source familiar with the exercise said there was excellent cooperation between all participating countries during the exercise. This is bad news for the leadership in Tehran. Following the Abrahamic Accords, the participation of Israeli and Emirati forces in Exercise Iniochos creates an excellent base for deepening and expanding military training and exercises between Israel and a growing number of Arab partners. As possible next steps, Greece could perhaps invite Egypt and Jordan to join Israel, the United Arab Emirates and others as full participants in the next exercise. The UAE should consider inviting Israel to join the United States in the next iteration of the UAE’s Iron Union exercise. Washington should also seek to expand opportunities for combined American, Arab and Israeli training in the United States. These measures, along with related measures, will help establish a more unified and effective military deterrent against Tehran’s aggression. Bradley Bowman is Senior Director of the Defense of Democracies Foundation’s Center on Military and Political Power, where Ryan Brobst is a research analyst.







