



Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on Balochistan governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down. In a letter, the PM says he wants to appoint someone else as the political situation in the country demands “dexterity and skill. “. performance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the governor of Balochistan, retired judge Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, to step down from his post.

According to Geo News, the prime minister wrote a letter to Yasinzai in which he said he wanted to appoint someone else in his place.

In his letter, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the prime minister wrote that he wanted to meet Yasinzai in person but was unable to do so due to COVID-19.

“It was a pleasure [working] with you, fighting for the creation of a welfare state, and above all taking care of the population of the province of Balochistan ”, wrote the Prime Minister in the letter.

“However, given the current political situation, dexterity and skill are required at this point for a delicate balancing act that simultaneously ensures political inclusion and respect for our commitment to the Pakistani people.”

“Above in view, I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and therefore I would ask you to resign.

“This, of course, in no way reflects your skill or performance. It’s just that the transformed political challenges Pakistan currently faces require, I believe, a change.”

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister would finalize the name of Balochistan’s new governor on Monday, adding that the prime minister wanted to appoint Zahoor Agha to the post.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Awami Party finalized the name of Senator Naseebullah Baazi for the post.

According to sources, PTI deputies from Balochistan, at a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta yesterday, demanded the replacement of Yasinzai.

Names being considered by Balochistan MPs for governor include PTI provincial chairman Dr Munir Baloch, party leader Humayun Jogezai and Zahoor Agha.

Yasinzai’s meeting

The federal government appointed Yasinzai governor of Balochistan on October 3, 2018.

President Arif Alvi signed the summary of Yasinzai’s appointment on the advice of the prime minister.

Yasinzai’s appointment came after Mohammad Khan Achakzai stepped down as governor.

Yasinzai was born on August 7, 1954 and was appointed a judge of the High Court of Balochistan on January 27, 1997.

He became Chief Justice of the BHC on September 14, 2005 and continued until August 5, 2009.

