China’s New Intellectual Property Rights Protections Insufficient: Bidens Crime News Sales Representative





The Biden administration urged China to do more to respect the intellectual property of American companies, signaling that the United States will maintain pressure under Donald Trump to crack down on commercial crimes ranging from intellectual property theft to counterfeiting and piracy. digital.

President Joe Bidens’ administration urged China to do more to respect the intellectual property of American companies, signaling that the United States will maintain pressure under Donald Trump to crack down on commercial crimes ranging from intellectual property theft to counterfeiting and digital piracy.

The trade representatives office in Washington has kept China on its priority watch list of countries whose practices need to be monitored. He noted that China’s patents, copyright and criminal law have changed over the past year. However, these steps towards reform require effective implementation and also fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the intellectual property landscape in China, according to the report released on Friday.

The annual review found that the pandemic had exacerbated some intellectual property protection concerns, given the accelerated shift to online shopping. The USTR also highlighted a decision taken in recent months by Chinese courts that broadly prohibited rights holders from enforcing their patents anywhere else in the world, and expressed concern over President Xi Jinping’s comments regarding the promotion. the extraterritorial application of China’s intellectual property law.

Widespread counterfeiting in China’s e-commerce markets, the world’s largest, has also been exacerbated by the migration of illicit sales from physical to online marketplaces, which accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the report.

U.S. officials are examining Trump’s actions against China that sparked a trade war between the world’s largest economies. Biden has criticized Trump’s strategy of autonomous action towards Beijing, but the White House has signaled in recent weeks its willingness to continue exerting strong economic and diplomatic pressure.

The report on intellectual property, which carries no immediate sanctions and is intended to be a positive catalyst for change, aims to draw attention to the need for nations to protect the interests of foreign investment and multinationals doing business in their markets. The priority watch list also includes Argentina, Chile, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Venezuela.

Algeria moved from that list to a lower level watch list this year. The UAE has been removed from this watch list.

USTR Katherine Tai has repeatedly said that China must keep promises made in the first phase of a trade deal struck under Trump in early 2020. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said this month that Beijing was not playing fairly and that the United States had to. do whatever it takes to give American workers a chance.

In the deal, Beijing pledged to fight the theft of US intellectual property by Chinese companies and do more to enforce intellectual property rights in the country. China has also pledged to buy more US goods, but missed its 2020 trade deal targets as the global pandemic disrupted shipping and supply chains.

Friday’s report said the United States was closely monitoring China’s progress in implementing its commitments.

The report lists a series of lingering concerns about the Chinese judicial system, which is proving to be an ineffective advocate for protecting the intellectual property rights of foreign companies. The USTR also said: A genuinely independent judiciary is essential to promote the rule of law in China and to protect intellectual property rights, which the Chinese Communist leadership is unlikely to adopt.

Although the deal has acted as a ceasefire in any escalation of the trade war between the two countries, tariffs remain in place on about $ 335 billion of Chinese goods per year.

Trump has used the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security’s export controls to limit the sale of advanced technology to China. Biden is following the same path, expanding a crackdown that began under Trump with restrictions on exports to Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co.

The law requires the USTR to identify countries that do not adequately protect intellectual property or deny market access to US companies that rely on intellectual property protection. The USTR can launch investigations against countries on the priority watch list under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The Trump administration used this section to investigate China.

Trump slapped tariffs on Chinese products in 2018 after the USTR found the country was engaging in widespread violation of U.S. intellectual property rights.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos