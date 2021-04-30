Quickly Identify Problems at Local Level, Prime Minister Modi Says at Covid-19 Ministerial Meeting | Hindustan Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the situation arising from the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Dr VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog (health), gave a presentation on handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the virtual meeting via video conference, PM Modi urged ministers to help people in their respective regions and continue to get their feedback, according to the I&B ministry. He also stressed the need to ensure that problems at the local level are quickly identified and addressed.

The cabinet meeting noted that the current pandemic crisis is a once-in-a-century crisis and posed a great challenge for the world, the ministry said in a statement.

India is witnessing an unprecedented health crisis amid a continuing rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. On Friday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family announced that India had registered 3,86,452 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,498 related deaths in the past 24 hours. Official data suggests Maharashtra saw the maximum daily casualties with 771 dead, followed by Delhi with 395 dead.

The huge spike in Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed health care infrastructure and a shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies has been reported in several states. Meanwhile, the first shipment of Covid-19 assistance from the United States, which includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, arrived in India on Friday.

The I&B ministry said efforts by central government in coordination with states to overcome infrastructure issues were informed during the meeting. The council also reviewed the efforts of the central and state governments and the Indian people over the past 14 months, the ministry added.