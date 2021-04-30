Politics
Quickly Identify Problems at Local Level, Prime Minister Modi Says at Covid-19 Ministerial Meeting | Hindustan Times
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged ministers to help people in their respective regions and continue to seek their comments, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Through hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED APR 30, 2021 5:43 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the situation arising from the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Dr VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog (health), gave a presentation on handling the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the virtual meeting via video conference, PM Modi urged ministers to help people in their respective regions and continue to get their feedback, according to the I&B ministry. He also stressed the need to ensure that problems at the local level are quickly identified and addressed.
The cabinet meeting noted that the current pandemic crisis is a once-in-a-century crisis and posed a great challenge for the world, the ministry said in a statement.
India is witnessing an unprecedented health crisis amid a continuing rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. On Friday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family announced that India had registered 3,86,452 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,498 related deaths in the past 24 hours. Official data suggests Maharashtra saw the maximum daily casualties with 771 dead, followed by Delhi with 395 dead.
The huge spike in Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed health care infrastructure and a shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies has been reported in several states. Meanwhile, the first shipment of Covid-19 assistance from the United States, which includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, arrived in India on Friday.
The I&B ministry said efforts by central government in coordination with states to overcome infrastructure issues were informed during the meeting. The council also reviewed the efforts of the central and state governments and the Indian people over the past 14 months, the ministry added.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]