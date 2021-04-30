Negotiating with China today to save the world tomorrow

While the jobs are tough, few are more difficult than John Kerrys. It must weigh future damage against current crime, a moral balancing act few leaders have faced. The former secretary of state, at the age of seventy-seven, has joined President Joe Bidens’ climate envoy tasked with trying to get the rest of the world to step up their game on climate change. He was largely responsible for last week’s Earth Day virtual summit and the first big test of his work. will come to Glasgow, in November, when world leaders gather for the most important climate talks since the Paris Agreement conference in 2015.

It would be hard enough to get the world moving on climate change if that were the only problem at stake: some countries export oil and gas, others import it; some are poor and some are rich; some have built coal-fired empires and others still burn wood. A few things are breaking in Kerrys’ favor: In most of the world’s capitals, the fossil fuel industry still plays a disproportionate role, but now there are new back pressures from a burgeoning climate movement, which makes some leaders more flexible. And the rapid fall in the price of renewables opens the door to faster action. So Kerrys’ task, viewed purely in isolation, is still incredibly difficult, but perhaps a little less than it was before.

But while climate change may be the most important event happening right now and, in fact, the most important in human history, it is not. only thing. And that complicates matters considerably. Take the case of China, whose leader Xi Jinping joined the Earth Day summit after Kerry visited Shanghai, after weeks of painstaking negotiations. There is no way to solve the climate puzzle without the help of Chinait, who is now the biggest carbon emitter on the planet. Fully engaging it as a partner must be the cornerstone of any effective global climate policy, and it won’t be easy: the country is doing some things well (installing cheap renewable energy at a rate never seen before) and does some things wrong. (continue to build coal-fired electricity). So, diplomacy.

On the day the summit ended, however, China hinted at the cost of its additional cooperation: acquiescing in Beijing’s policies on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and, perhaps, Taiwan. Our two countries still have many differences, but President Xi still attended the climate summit called by President Biden. So this is an action taken by China at the highest level to work with the United States on climate change, Xis Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a speech broadcast to the Council on Foreign Relations. If the United States no longer interferes in China’s internal affairs, then we can have even smoother cooperation which can bring more benefits to both countries and the rest of the world.

Give him points for the franchise. And that really puts Washington and the rest of the world in a bind: if we don’t get the world moving much faster on climate over the next decade, our chances of achieving the goals we set for ourselves in Paris will vanish. and, with them, much of the prospect of a livable world. By some estimates, if we don’t get on top of things quickly, we could see a billion climate refugees by 2050, a toll so unimaginable that no event in history comes close. And this kind of suffering could well last for millennia, on a planet permanently impoverished by the spread of deserts and melting ice; what will happen in the coming years will be recorded in the geological archives. Against all of this, what else matters?

Yet to read the remarkable accounts of Ben Mauks and Raffi Khatchadourians about the prison state that Xi built in Xinjiang is desperate. It is probably the largest internment of ethnic and religious minorities since World War II, Mauk writes. It is the prototype of a digitized surveillance state that reduces human freedom to next to nothing. Is there really a way to get away from it even though, as it may be, there is little our government can do about it? We are obviously not going to wage a war with China, not for this and not for its brutal removal from Hong Kongnor, at this point, would there be automatic support to wage a war against Taiwan, although it is clear now what kind of repression this nation would face. But just ignore these transgressions, because the climate matters more?

Such considerations are complicated by the fact that America does not come with completely clean hands. On the climate, of course, the Trump administration has eroded all traces of American leadership; the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman described the United States’ return to the Paris agreement as an act less of global leadership than of returning to the classroom. Kerry called this statement less than auspicious, which is true, but the statement was also true. And we can be thankful that Biden began to take on the task of reduce the size of our vast mass incarceration system, which disproportionately harbors racial minorities, and redress inequalities of our criminal justice system, but they will long remain a rebuke to any American idea of ​​moral leadership.

Still, we have to do something, isn’t that the lesson of the twentieth century? Some have offered solutions to get around this conundrum, in addition to Kerry-style climate diplomacy, the US should start figuring out how impose a border tax on carbon, a tariff on fossil fuels used to make China’s products that could force that nation to cut emissions if it is to continue doing business with us. (The EU will likely come up with something similar later this year for its relations with the rest of the world, it is fed up with its global warming policies sending manufactured goods overseas.) A coordinated system would make Chinese carbon-intensive products less competitive and would reduce the inconvenience faced by US manufacturers from Chinese coal-fired competitors. But more importantly, it would force China to take decarbonization seriously, Andrew S. Erickson, professor of strategy at the US Naval War Colleges China Maritime Studies Institute, and Gabriel Collins, of the Rice Universitys Baker Institute, write in the current issue of Foreign Affairs.

The easiest way would be to rest our hopes on internal dissent. Take Russia: in a slightly lower tone, we face the same challenge with Russia as with China. On a range of issues, including the climate, we need some sort of relationship with President Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that his secret police have poisoned his main political opponent and in so doing has undermined democratic dreams of ‘a large part of its population. But as a recent test in The nation insists, there remains enough opposition inside Russia to at least complicate Putin’s life and hold him back to some extent. This seems less true in China, where population control appears to have gone further and any effort by outside governments to induce change becomes an affront to the nationalism that Beijing is using to deepen that control. Another possibility is therefore for the global movement for climate justice to push, simultaneously, for other types of justice. Boycotts of the scale required to put pressure on a nation as large as China are excruciatingly difficult to achieve, but the pressure on companies like Nike and Adidas to avoid benefiting from forced labor in Xinjiang indicates at least one way forward.

We have to do something. In recent years, the environmental movement has evolved into a movement for environmental justice, understanding that taking the concerns of our most vulnerable populations seriously makes society-wide action more likely; it was no surprise to see environmental groups strongly involved in protests after the murder of George Floyd, for example. It’s nowhere near good enough to run an oppressive society on solar panels. If this is true in Minneapolis, it is also true in Xinjiang. The fight for a sustainable future, which we talk about when we talk about climate, is fundamentally a moral fight that fights for people who are not yet born. This cannot be done at the risk of those who are currently alive.