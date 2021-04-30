The part of Biden’s record that must bother Trump the most





Two weeks before election day 2020, Donald Trump and Joe Biden met for their final debate, and the outgoing president made a prediction. “If he is elected, the stock market will collapse,” said the Republican, pointing to his rival.

Biden was elected soon after. The stock market, at least for now, has not collapsed. In fact, the headline of that Wall Street Journal report yesterday said, “Stocks are the best start to a presidential term since the Great Depression.”

The stock market closed the first 100 days of President Biden’s tenure on Thursday with his best start to a presidential term since the days of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The S&P 500 has risen 11% since Mr. Biden’s inauguration on January 20. The index posted its best performance since Mr. Roosevelt’s first term began in 1933, when it jumped 80% after a dramatic crash in the Great Depression, according to an analysis by Dow Jones Market Data.

CNBC released a similar report earlier this week, noting that stock market performance in Biden’s fledgling era “easily trumps” any of his modern predecessors.

On some level, none of this should come as a surprise. The country is starting to emerge from its pandemic hole, and the robust federal response – widespread investment, coupled with vaccinations and Federal Reserve support – is fueling a strong recovery. A Wall Street recovery seemed inevitable.

In addition, such an analysis should come with all kinds of caveats, starting with the most important: the major stock indexes are not the economy and do not always reflect economic health.

This week’s reports have been remarkable, however, in large part because it’s probably the part of Biden’s track record that frustrates Trump the most.

It’s not just that the Republican promised Americans that “the stock market will collapse” if Biden takes over – one of Trump’s many unfortunate fall predictions – it’s also the lingering conviction Trump that Wall Street offers a real-time barometer of the incumbent president’s performance.

Although the former president’s tweets have been deleted, Trump has spent much of his White House tenure bragging about various bull markets. As regular readers will recall, this was a matter of intense concern for the Republican, with each new peak seen as proof of his genius.

He even incorporated Wall Street into completely independent stories. At the end of 2019, for example, Trump argued via Twitter that if he was impeached, “it would lead to the biggest fall in market history. It’s called a depression, not a recession!” Shortly after, he was dismissed. Investors hardly cared.

Trump spent years operating on the assumption that Wall Street was a direct reflection of the US presidency – and the takeovers were proof of the excellence of the Oval Office. It never made sense, but as the major indices climb under Biden, I eagerly await an explanation of why the stock markets are no longer politically relevant.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos