CPEC a testament to time-tested Pakistani friendship: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted on April 30, 2021 at 9:51 p.m.

He expressed his satisfaction with the pace of ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a testament to a long-established and deep-rooted Pakistani friendship and will continue to occupy a preeminent place in the strategy of development of the country.

He said he was satisfied with the pace of ongoing projects and reiterated his willingness to complete the CPEC at all costs.

The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Minister of Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood , National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman of Investment Board Atif Bukhari, Chairman of the Authority of CPEC, Lieutenant General (right) Asim Saleem Bajwa and other senior officials attended the meeting, said a press release issued by the prime minister’s office here.

The Prime Minister stressed in particular that industrialization must be focused on export and import substitution and that our policies must be designed accordingly.

He has also led to prepare the country’s youth to take on new jobs created by the incoming industry and high-quality agricultural farms.

The Prime Minister was informed of the progress of ongoing projects, in various sectors, under the aegis of the CPEC.

The meeting was informed that the current government not only completed the ongoing projects initiated by the previous government, but was able to complete a large number of important projects in just two and a half years.

Regarding infrastructure development projects, the meeting was informed that no matter who started a project, most of the projects were completed by the current government.

The special economic zones, including Rashakai, Dhabeji, the industrial city of Allama Iqbal and the industrial zones of Gawadar, attracted foreign and local investors.

It was also said that the Chinese were expanding their cooperation in the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

