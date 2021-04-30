Turkey Erdogan doubts UN-sponsored talks on divided island will yield result RT World News





Upcoming UN-sponsored talks on Cyprus are unlikely to yield any result, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the international forum failed to revive the long-stalled negotiation process in the islands .

Turkey does not have high hopes for the new UN-sponsored meeting, which is expected to take place in two or three months, the country’s president said on Friday. “I don’t trust the Greek Cypriots and I don’t believe them. They never acted honestly ”, Erdogan told reporters. “Now that has been postponed for 2-3 months, but I also don’t believe that any results will be achieved because they are not being honest.” On Thursday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres admitted that a three-day summit, led by the international institution and in which the leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriots participated, had failed. The foreign ministers of the three guarantor powers – the United Kingdom, Greece and Turkey – also took part in the summit. “The truth is that at the end of our efforts, we have not yet found sufficient common ground to allow the resumption of formal negotiations.” Guterres said, promising to welcome another attempt at talks in “Probably two or three months.”



The large Mediterranean island of Cyprus remained divided for most of its independent history after it became free from British rule in 1960. The island was invaded by Turkey in 1974 following an attempt to coup by members of the Greek right, who sought to reunite with Greece. . Cyrus has remained roughly divided in two since the brief conflict, with its north controlled by the internationally recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is heavily dependent on mainland Turkey. Cyprus has been a major problem for Turkey's foreign policy for decades, with the situation becoming even more complicated in the early 2000s when Greek Greece joined the EU. While de facto only the southern part of the island has joined, de jure the whole of Cyprus is EU territory – another complex obstacle to Ankara's proclaimed goal of joining the bloc at some point in the future.

