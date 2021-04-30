Biden’s first 100 days had more executive orders than Trump, Obama, or Bush Quartz





On his first day as US President, Joe Biden hit the ground running. He has taken more executive action than his three immediate predecessors, Trump, Obama and Bush combined. Today, 100 days into his tenure, he has barely slowed down.

Biden has released 106 executive actions since taking office, more than any recent president following a partisan shift, according to the Presidency’s Draft, which collects data on past and current U.S. administrations. This tally includes executive orders, presidential memos, and proclamations, all of which are directives that come directly from the president’s office, unlike laws passed by Congress. Executive decrees are legally binding, and in practice memorandums are treated very similarly. Executive decrees and memoranda generally instruct government employees on how to apply certain laws or implement various policies. Proclamations tend to be ceremonial.

In particular, Bidens’ production stands out for the number of previous orders he has revoked. According to the presidency plan, no recent president has reversed his policies as often as Biden toppled Donald Trump. Twenty of the presidents’ executive orders include cancellations of Trump administration policies, with more than 60 previous orders revoked in total. By comparison, Trump canceled 14 orders in his first 100 days.

All executive orders from Joe Bidens

Joe Biden issued 42 executive orders in his first 100 days. Twenty of them include revocations, including rescinding an order excluding undocumented immigrants from the census, repealing proclamations barring many Muslims from entering the United States, and ending a policy prohibiting certain transgender people from serving in the military.

All Joe Bidens Presidential Memos

In his first 100 days, Biden issued 15 presidential memos. Eleven of them were released during his first two weeks in office.

All Joe Bidens Presidential Proclamations

Presidential proclamations are the least important of executive actions, as they tend to be mostly symbolic statements. In the past month alone, Biden made 16 proclamations, including those on Transgender Visibility Day and World Autism Awareness Day.

