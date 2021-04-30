PM rejected OGRA summary to raise gasoline price: Shahbaz Gill





ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for have raised the prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shahbaz Gill said in a Twitter message that the OGRA recommended an increase from Rs5 to Rs10 in the prices of petroleum products. He added that the Prime Minister had decided to maintain the April 16 prices.

5 10 16

pic.twitter.com/ngCNpmQ7Yf

Dr Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 30, 2021

A notification was also issued by the finance division, stating that the federal government had decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to help consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.

He further said that the government does not charge any petroleum tax (LP) on kerosene and light diesel and that the cumulative impact of the decision on revenues would be 4.8 billion rupees.

Following the notification, the price of gasoline is fixed at 108.56 rupees per liter, high speed diesel at 110.76 rupees per liter, kerosene oil at 80 rupees per liter and 77.65 rupees per liter. liter for light diesel.

Previously, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had sent a summary to the petroleum division to request an upward revision of fuel prices for the next fifteen days from May 1 (Saturday).

Sources told ARY News that the regulator recommended a Rs5.75 increase in the price of gasoline per liter while Rs6 increases the price of diesel.

The Ogra recommended increasing the prices of gasoline and diesel based on the current petroleum tax. The current tax on gasoline is 11.23 rupees while that on diesel is 15.29 rupees.

On April 15, the federal government reduced the prices of petroleum products to Rs2 per liter. According to a notification, the government reduced the price of gasoline by Rs1.79 per liter, high speed diesel by Rs2.32, kerosene by Rs2.06, and the rate of light diesel was reduced by Rs2, 21 per liter.

comments

comments







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos