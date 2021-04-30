Pentagon cancels Trump border wall plans with military funds





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, United States on February 28, 2021. REUTERS / Joe Skipper

The Pentagon said on Friday it was canceling construction of parts of former President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico that were being built using military funds, with unused money returned to the military.

Trump declared a national emergency in 2019 in an effort to redirect funds to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

On January 20, his first day in office, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering a freeze on border wall projects and directing a review of the legality of his funding and contracting methods.

“The Department of Defense is canceling all border fence construction projects funded with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as military children’s schools, military construction projects through ‘foreign in partner countries and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account, “Pentagon spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement.

Brown said the returned funds would be used for deferred military construction projects.

It was not immediately clear how much would be returned to the military, but it was likely several billion dollars.

Trump’s embezzlement of the Pentagon had been heavily criticized by lawmakers, who said it endangered national security and bypassed Congress.

In 2019 alone, the military said more than 120 U.S. military construction projects would be affected by Trump’s decision.

The Homeland Security Department also said on Friday it would take action to deal with “physical dangers resulting from previous administrations’ approach to building border walls.”

He said he would repair the Rio Grande Valley flood barrier system, in which he said the construction of the wall under the Trump administration had dug large holes, as well as soil erosion at San Diego along a wall segment.

