Giuliani probe includes look at move to oust ambassador | YourCentralValley.com KSEE24





by: ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press

Posted: April 30, 2021 / 10:28 a.m. PDT / Updated: April 30, 2021 / 10:50 a.m. PDT

FILE – In this file photo from November 19, 2020, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. Federal agents raided Giulianis Manhattan’s home and office on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Department of Justice’s investigation into the relationship of affairs of former personal attorney for President Donald Trumps. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) Federal authorities investigating Rudy Giuliani are seeking information on a former US ambassador to Ukraine who was dismissed from his post two years ago by order of then President Donald Trump, a lawyer said on Friday by Giuliani.

Robert Costello confirmed via text message that a search warrant served this week on Giuliani referred to Marie Yovanovitch, who, as a central actor in the first impeachment case against Trump, detailed a smear campaign against Giuliani and other allies of Trump who preceded his 2019 withdrawal from work. Costello said the warrant also referred to former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko, who met Giuliani and was also part of efforts to remove Yovanovich from his post.

The fact that the warrant mentions Yovanovich, and seeks to communicate between Giuliani and several Ukrainians, suggests that authorities are trying to determine whether Giuliani’s efforts to remove the ambassador were made at the behest of Trump or of Ukrainians. This distinction is important because federal law requires anyone lobbying the United States on behalf of a country or foreign entity to register their work with the Department of Justice.

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing. The New York Times was the first to report on the mandate’s reference to Yovanovitch.

The ousting of Yovanovitch in May 2019 was one of the pivotal episodes in Trump’s impeachment case, coming just months before a phone call in which Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Giuliani has advanced these same efforts in his own discussions with Ukrainian officials, meeting with a Ukrainian lawmaker who released audio recordings during the 2020 presidential campaign in an attempt to discredit Biden’s candidacy.

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who served for decades under Republican and Democratic presidents and was first appointed by Ronald Reagan, testified in chilling detail at the impeachment trial about a smear campaign against her by Giuliani and others before her dismissal.

Yovanovich also told House impeachment investigators that Ukrainian officials told him Giuliani was in contact with former Ukrainian prosecutor Lutsenko and that they had plans, and they were going, you know. , do things, including for me.

She said she was told Lutsenko was looking to hurt me in the United States

An attorney for Yovanovich declined to comment on Friday.

