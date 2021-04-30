EU chief says she was ‘hurt’ when not chaired by Erdogan





BRUSSELS, Belgium: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on April 26 that she “felt hurt and alone” because of the Turkish president’s behavior earlier this month, noting that she had been badly treated because she was a woman. Earlier in April, Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to discuss EU-Turkey tensions. However, only two chairs were placed in front of the EU and Turkish flags for the three leaders. Michel sat down in the chair next to Erdogan. Von der Leyen was forced to sit on his side on a sofa. She was later seen in photos sitting on a large beige sofa, away from her male counterparts. “I am the first woman to be President of the European Commission. I am the President of the European Commission, and this is how I expected to be treated when I visited Turkey two weeks ago. committee chairperson, but I was not, “von der Leyen told EU lawmakers. “I cannot find any justification for (how) I was treated in the European treaties. So I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman,” she said. “Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and tie?” “I felt hurt and I felt alone, as a woman and as a European. Because it’s not about seating arrangements or protocol. It goes to the heart of who we are. This ties in with the values ​​our union stands for, and it shows how far we must go before women are treated as equals, always and everywhere, ”she said. Turkish officials later blamed the diplomatic incident on EU protocol staff, but the European Council’s chief of protocol said his staff did not have access to the room where the incident had happened. Michel has since apologized for the incident. He added that he had not relinquished his presidency for fear of triggering an even bigger diplomatic incident during this period of deteriorating relations between Turkey and the EU. Von der Leyen said she was delighted the cameras had documented the insult. She also said that during her meeting with Erdogan, she spoke about Turkey’s decision to abandon the Istanbul Convention, which works to combat violence against women. “The withdrawal of one of the founding members of the Council of Europe is a terrible signal,” said von der Leyen. She noted, however, that not all EU countries had ratified the treaty and that some member states were considering withdrawing from it.

