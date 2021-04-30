Does Pakistan want peace with India or not?





We Indians are incurable dreamers and therefore very ambiguous. We started embroidering our version of the realities when the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said: bury the past and move on (pun intended). We failed to notice his pointed assertion at the end of the sentence. The Kashmir issue is at the heart of it all.

When the Indian and Pakistani armies decided to implement a ceasefire along the Line of Control in February 2021, the ambiguous hope that the two neighbors might finally blur their sharp edges began to rise. fed by us.

Likewise, when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s greetings on Pakistan Day, saying that the Pakistani people also desire peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India, we optimists (again) have not taken note of another the end of his sentence, lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on the resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in especially the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

Even when Pakistan’s Economic Coordinating Committee (CEC) approved a proposal to facilitate the importation of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India via its land and sea routes, we took for granted that the good old days of India and Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai was back.

In fact, many have said that Pakistan’s unprecedented peace gesture was a pragmatic move and that the long-standing animosity for baseless reasons with its eastern neighbor only hurt it.

However, the Pakistani federal cabinet has now postponed the CEC’s very pragmatic decision on imports from India. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position on the issue and said that until India reconsiders the unilateral steps it took on August 5, 2019, the normalization of relations with India will not be possible.

Therefore, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the Pakistani offer to mend the barriers with India was nothing but a nonsensical swindle. A gibberish, which asks us the question: does Pakistan (even) want peace with India?

Obsession of Pakistanis with Kashmir

The Pakistanis’ obsession with Kashmir is a self-destructive state of mind that has served only as a major obstacle to its development and progress. He believes Kashmir belongs to Islamabad and has spent the past 72 years trying to fulfill his unreasonable obsession.

There is no reason that Pakistan could not have been an economic powerhouse, a booming developing country with enormous potential. However, rather than focusing on its financial backbone, Pakistan chose to send its tribesmen to take control of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has spent billions of dollars on its unreasonable obsession despite its growing internal economy problems. Islamabad’s budget deficit is 8.9%, and although their government revenues are declining rapidly, their spending has yet to show signs of contracting.

It reminds me of the famous line of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhuttos: we will eat grass, even be hungry, but we will have one of our own. [Atom bomb].

The Pakistani government has cut back on social development again and again to make ends meet. The Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has seen its budget cut by more than Rs 1.6 trillion in recent years, with more than 450 projects affected.

The country’s economic problems are so severe that even the military had to agree to cut their heavy budget, but that was before India repealed Section 370.

Read more: Pakistani PM Imran Khans’ brain fainted on live TV on Twitter

It is almost as if the repeal of Section 370 had tipped the scales for Pakistani leaders. Its role as a haven for terrorists, arms dealers, black traders, money launderers and other illegal businesses and businesses has been hit hard.

Even the Asian wing of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which examines illegal money flows around the world, has downgraded Pakistan to its blacklist.

Pakistani rulers’ military obsession

In March 2021, the Secretary of the National Health Service, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, announced that the government apparently had no plans to purchase the necessary supplies of COVID-19 vaccines this year and that the brutal pandemic would be fought. through collective immunity and vaccine donations.

On the other hand, the Pakistani military was actively pursuing the $ 1.5 billion deal it signed with Turkey in July 2018 for 30 Turkish-made combat helicopters. So, it is not that there is a lack of funds, but the morality among the Pakistans has distorted the sense of priorities.

Apparently, for them, human lives weigh much less than guns and weapons. The United States, however, blocked the sale.

So, while Prime Minister Khan is busy telling the world a heartbreaking story that Pakistan does not have the money to spend on already overburdened health services and to prevent people from starving to death, his army seems to have forgotten to tell him about their plans. .

This event shows that the Pakistani military is the least embarrassed by the country’s financial crisis and more concerned with increasing its collection of the already huge stockpile of military equipment.

Due to the ban on trading with India, Pakistani industries have to rely on expensive imports from elsewhere, making their products all the more expensive. Moreover, while Pakistani industry suffers, the middlemen facilitating unofficial trade between India and Pakistan through third parties are on the contrary making huge profits and yet the Pakistani government remains silent on this matter.

In December 2019, the Dawn newspaper quoted Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar as admitting that the prevailing price hike, especially food inflation, was due to the suspension of trade with India and seasonal factors and the role of the intermediary.

Precondition for Pakistan’s Peace

Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a certain condition – that New Delhi must restore Article 370 of the Indian Constitution before Islamabad can consider normalizing relations. Pakistan’s diplomatic corps appears to be extremely adept at making Imran Khan such a misstep.

However then the Pakistani military is infamous for dabbling in foreign affairs even when it doesn’t even have an ounce of understanding of diplomacy.

Pakistan wants a high level dialogue without accepting any responsibility for terrorism or its past practices against India. Kashmir remains a central problem for Islamabad, even though it is an internal Indian problem.

Without forgetting that the Pakistani armed forces will not be able to make peace with India without losing their position and their privileges on its territory and the United States, too, is reluctant to impose severe sanctions on Pakistan despite its duplicity in its relations. with the country on the matter. terrorism in Afghanistan.

China also remains a staunch friend of Pakistan and an important player. China’s geopolitical stakes in Pakistan have increased with CPEC and Gwadar. Not to mention, China’s nuclear capability has already raised several international eyebrows.

Countries, including Russia, advise India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and offers of mediation are made if both sides request it, which again is only a one-sided fantasy of our hand, optimists.

Sources: BBC, The Economics Times, CNBC, The Wire, The Print

