Modi’s government said in March second wave of Covid was on, predicted peak in mid-May: expert panel leader

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has been told that a second wave of Covid-19 is “underway” and is expected to peak around mid-May, ThePrint has learned.

According to the head of the National Covid-19 Modeling Committee, Mr. Vidyasagar, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, the group gave “informal contributions from the first week of March and made a formal contribution on April 2. “.

“We pointed out that a second wave is underway, and that it should peak around mid-May,” he told ThePrint, adding that we had stressed that we were much more confident on the dates of the peak. , rather than the peak values. . “

“Therefore, any attempt to fight the second wave should bear fruit in the short term,” he said.

It comes at a time when the country is in dire straits with a rapidly increasing caseload that sends hundreds of people to hospitals and morgues.

On Thursday alone, India reported 3.86 lakh of new infections and 3,498 new deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Such has been the rapid increase as hospitals and medical centers have struggled to ensure that every patient receives critical care such as oxygen and medication, while the government has struggled to keep pace with the program. national immunization program, with states complaining of shortages. The third phase of the vaccination program, which makes all people aged 18 and over eligible for vaccines, will begin on May 1.

The three-member National Covid-19 Top Model Committee was formed by the central government to make projections on the spatial and temporal spread of the pandemic. In addition to Professor M. Vidyasagar, the panel includes Professor Manindra Agrawal of IIT Kanpur, and Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief of Medical Services of the Army.

Second wave much larger than expected

According to Professor Vidyasagar, making specific policy suggestions is not part of the groups’ mandate.

“When we wrote our report, we wanted to suggest that the focus should be on a quick response first and foremost,” he said. However, he added that “the second wave was much bigger than we expected”.

“The peak values ​​are much higher. However, the peak dates not only turned out to be correct, we actually moved the peak dates back to May 3-5. “

While Vidyasagar believes the government has never denied the second wave, he said, “I guess the government was also surprised by the ferocity of the second wave.”

India is expected to peak next week

According to the panel’s current projections, the seven-day moving average of daily cases is expected to peak early next week at around 4 lakh, around 20,000 cases.

“We do not directly estimate the number of deaths, but at current levels the number of daily deaths would be around 4,000,” he said.

“Please note that the case fatality rate in the second wave is lower than in the first. This has also been true in other countries, ”he added.

In a tweet posted Thursday, panel member Professor Manindra Agrawal released a prediction reiterating that “the maximum value should be around 3.9 lakhs (sic)”.

“This is the 7 day average value, so the highest daily value may cross 4 lakhs … As expected earlier, the peak is expected to happen May 4-8,” he said.

@ set of places Some good news on India from SUTRA’s point of view. The trajectory has stabilized now, so I can go back to predicting new infections daily instead of active infections. As previously expected, the peak is expected to arrive May 4-8. pic.twitter.com/PzpWO6E95w – Manindra Agrawal (@agrawalmanindra) April 29, 2021

