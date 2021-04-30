Seth Meyers and Barack Obama roast Donald Trump: 10th anniversary





In Pakistan, on April 30, 2011, US Navy Seal Team Six moved closer to the hiding place of Osama bin Laden, taking revenge nearly a decade after bin Laden led the September 11 terrorist attacks on America. .

In Washington, DC, meanwhile, almost none of the dignitaries, celebrities and members of the media gathered inside the Hilton’s banquet hall were aware of the operation. They were busy celebrating “Nerd Prom,” aka the annual White House Correspondents Association banquet, where President Barack Obama and Seth Meyers, then Weekend Update editor and presenter for Saturday Night Live, toasted. the press, but saved their biggest dam. of jokes for a businessman sitting at one of the dinner tables. A Donald J. Trump.

As Mike Shoemaker, the longtime SNL producer who jumped ship with Meyers to direct his version of Late Night since 2014, celebrated the anniversary today on Twitter:

Ten years ago this evening, we were in Washington for the Correspondents’ Dinner. It was a great night: @sethmeyers killed, and we went to fancy parties, unaware that bin Laden was being killed and Trump was being born.

– Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) April 30, 2021

Alex Baze, the chief writer of Late Night, was Meyer’s go-to writer for Weekend Update in 2011, and recalled the overly sentimental lyrics to ‘Seasons in the Sun’… “We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun… “

In case you need to reiterate, Obama first targeted Trump that night, with a video of his birth certificate and Hulk Hogan’s wrestling theme, “Real American,” hitting in the knuckle in reply to Trump’s trumpet on the theory of false birtherism. Now I know he’s had a flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is more proud to end this birth certificate issue than the Donald, Obama said. And that’s because he can finally focus on the big issues like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?

Then came Meyers with Trump’s zingers.

“Donald Trump said he would run for president as a Republican, which is surprising because I just thought he was running for a joke.” “Donald Trump said recently that he has a great relationship with Blacks. But unless blacks are a white family … I bet he’s wrong. “Donald Trump often appears on Fox, which is ironic because a fox often appears on Donald Trump’s head.”

And so on.

Some actors in comedy, politics and media have supported the theory that that night spawned Trump’s ultimately successful 2016 presidential campaign.

The Donald certainly never forgot that night, although he never forgot not to attend a WHCA dinner in his four years in elected office. A year ago this week, in his senior year in the White House, Trump spoke to the New York Post about the boycott of the annual banquet, but especially Meyers.

This talentless comic was a dirty hangover because he couldn’t speak properly. But Obama treated me well. And I walked away that I remember saying I had such a good time that night, Trump said.

He added: Seth Meyers, he was mean. Just kidding. The guys have no talent. Zero. How do these guys get jobs? I do not understand. How a Seth Meyers, how [Stephen] Colbert has no talent, there is nothing funny about him, nothing funny. You look at some of these people and say, How do they get a job? They are so average. They are average people, they are average people.

And I know amazing talent, I know him better than anyone, but a guy like Seth Meyers is a zero. And he said, you know, just a couple of things that were nasty. And he pronounced the words wrong, he was nervous as hell, he couldn’t speak properly, that’s why I call him marble mouth.

For his part, Meyers told Andy Cohen on a 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live that he has no regrets: “I look back on the night and I feel like I did – I didn’t. have no shame for everything I have done. ” He jokingly suggested instead, “I think Obama told jokes and it was his fault.”

Meyers said he never thought then that Trump could one day become president and potentially have the final say. “I’m still, totally taken aback by the fact that this is the current timeline we live in,” he said in December 2019.

When Meyers hosted the Golden Globes in 2018, he even tried to use his monologue powers for good, just in case he had the power to convince celebrities to run for office. So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you’ll never be president! You don’t have what it takes! And [Tom] Hanks, where is Hanks? You will never be vice-president. he joked. Now we wait and see.

We also learned in 2018, through a podcast interview Meyers gave to Politico, that Trump wanted to appear on Meyers’s Late Night in 2015, but only on the condition that Meyers publicly apologize for the jokes. It was forbidden.

Instead, Trump took part in The Tonight Show to have Jimmy Fallon tousle his hair, and Lorne Michaels had Trump SNL animate, and you know the rest.

So Meyers joked in June 2016 about Trump’s ban on Late Night. “It’s a stand that required an incredible amount of courage.”

And in October 2016, as Election Day approached, Meyers focused on some of his zingers towards Trump, reminding us how the laughter escalated whenever the audience saw the cameras focus on the reactions. Obama or Trump.

The point is, Trump hadn’t even planned to be at the Washington Hilton on April 30, 2011. He would have liked to go to Steve Wynn’s wedding instead, where Clint Eastwood would be the witness; shortening the trip after a Friday night party with Sylvester Stallone and Hugh Jackman before flying to DC, at the invitation of… checks the notes… The Washington Post. Pre-Bezos. Lally Weymouth, journalist and daughter of longtime Post editor Katharine Graham, had invited Trump to this particular ball.

FACT: Trump almost skipped the fateful 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner where he was set on fire by @sethmeyers because he didn’t want to miss Steve Wynn’s wedding + the chance to date Sylvester Stallone pic.twitter.com / h8bc4bqQE4

– Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) January 31, 2018

Trump has never attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in his four years in office, and the last comedian to perform at the “nerd prom” dinner was Michelle Wolf in 2018. The WHCA went lower in 2019 , inviting historian Ron Chernow to speak. Hasan Minhaj has been asked to return for 2020, but the pandemic has put a kibosh on dinner.

There will also be no dinner this year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos