BBC’s biggest ambition is to remove Boris Johnson from power

Boriss’s cell phone embodies evil and good in his role as Prime Minister.

The downside is his recklessness. It’s not great, when you’re running the country, to be available on a 15-year-old issue that you can find online. It is a security risk and an invitation to fools and pranksters. No normal prime minister would be so negligent.

But maybe we don’t want a normal prime minister. The silver lining is Boriss’s ability to connect. He knows he has to keep talking to as many people as possible, always go above the heads of government, never use government jargon. He has to stay in touch with real life. In modern times, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair have understood this. John Major, Gordon Brown and Theresa May did not. Guess who won the most elections.

So it does not surprise me that former officials like Lord Ricketts, ex-Foreign Office, turn to the BBC and demand that Prime Ministers’ motives be checked and monitored, as if Boris were a delinquent high school student; or that the Conservatives’ lead in the latest opinion poll has risen to 11 percent. The two phenomena are linked. The blob wants him to be under house arrest. People are starting to shout Free Boris Johnson!

Let’s see how the Boris mobile has been used against Covid. It is well known that the Prime Minister used it to persuade Kate Bingham to find enough vaccines to vaccinate the population. It did a little good, didn’t it?

We hadn’t, until recently, heard that the mobile was also being used to reach engineering mogul, Sir James Dyson. Very excited, the BBC told Laura Kuenssbergs that the two had texted each other in March last year about the tax treatment of foreign Dyson employees coming to Britain to help produce ventilators. Sir James, Kuenssberg said, was a Conservative Party donor. She hinted that through the notorious mobile, donors were receiving special favors. Soon the BBC made an explicit judgment on texting. It was, Sarah Montague said on World At One, one of three new examples of Borisian harassment.

On this page Wednesday, Sir James posted a powerful defense of his actions. Its key points deserve to be amplified.

1. The first call came from the Prime Minister. On the advice of Sage and Imperial College, the government searched for 55,000 ventilators in four weeks. You know the airflow, Boris tells Sir James: would his company help develop fans ASAP? Sir James immediately agreed.

2. The company wanted its overseas employees to be exempt, if they work on the emergency ventilators here longer than the usual tax rules allow, from double taxation and not a corrupt favor, but a request that any employer would do in such circumstances. Having received no response from the Treasury after 10 days, Sir James texted Boris, who said he would date the Chancellor, and did so. The company has manufactured 10,000 fans. Fortunately, they were not needed. Sir James told Boris he would not charge the government for the 20 million his company spent. Scandal? It’s more like another Bingham situation with the big man rightly stepping in to do something urgent. It is not anyone’s fault that the project later turned out to be useless.

3. The key to the dishonesty Kuenssberg thought he identified was that Sir James was a Conservative donor. But he wasn’t. When he protested, the BBC retorted that he had made payments in 2016 and 2017 to Tory MP Michelle Donelan: the electoral commission donation register said so. No, said Sir James. He had indeed responded to a request for payment from Ms. Donelan, but not of a political nature. When I spoke to him on Thursday to investigate further, he read me the check stub and number 5000 at the Wiltshire Festival of Engineering, which Mrs Donelan was promoting on behalf of her constituency of Chippenham (and 6400 for the same next year. ). He helped schoolchildren interested in a career as an engineer. During his lifetime, Sir James gave 800 to political parties. Contrary to popular belief, he did not fund the voting holiday.

The story of the sordid had therefore collapsed. The BBC has still not made it clear, complains Sir James. At the time of writing, the only sign of anything wrong with the BBC is a brief clarification on an obscure page on its website, which says it was actually incorrect to call it Tory support. No trace of apologies, let alone any admission that the true story was that PM was asking for fans: Dyson said yes. On BBC Today yesterday, Lord Ricketts spoke, without question, about the suspicion of favors or the sort of thing we are seeing now with exchanges with James Dyson. Maybe Sir James could sue the peers and the program.

Interestingly, the BBC used the Election Commission for their misinformation. The main source of verification of the interests of MPs is the parliamentary register. There, Mrs Donelan makes it clear that the payments were for the Wiltshire Festival of Engineering and were made by the James Dyson Foundation. On its website, however, the Election Commission makes no mention of the festival and does not seem to understand that a payment made by a foundation is always charitable and therefore cannot be made to a political party.

Why did the BBC rely on this secondary source and why does the Election Commission not present its accounts clearly? These questions may be relevant, as the Commission has just embarked on another area of ​​sleaze the thorny question of who paid for the Boriss boudoir in Downing Street. He did so with aggressive enthusiasm, anticipating his findings by asserting that there are reasonable grounds to assume that an offense has been committed. It is not customary, to put it mildly, for a public body, let alone an electoral body, to embark on such a controversial political subject just before much of the country goes to the polls.

The Commission has the form. Under the leadership of its now outgoing chairman, Sir John Holmes, a publicly declared Remainer, it has spent three years persecuting young leave supporter Darren Grimes in a costly court case over alleged referendum practices. He failed, but his bias seemed clear. I wonder how much time his employees spend with the BBC, providing him with misclassified evidence.

If you look at the extraordinary collection of attacks on the Prime Minister, you see a combined assault from those who lost the referendum, lost the general election, and seek to crush the Conservatives’ growing hopes in the local elections. As before, they use undemocratic processes and the network of independent authorities demanding ever greater unanswered powers to achieve what failed at the polls. At the right time, the aptly named Steve Bray, the man with the foghorn voice and the top hat of the ringmasters, is back on our screens.

The strangest and saddest part of it all is that Dominic Cummings, one of the main architects of Vote Leave, is now, in fact, allied with his former enemies Remainer. He threatens to reveal horror stories about the Prime Minister who got rid of him. Less than a year ago, Emily Maitlis used her position at the BBC to claim Dominic Cummings broke the rules and the government covered it up. Society now appears to view Mr. Cummings as the source of the truth. There is consistency to that, however, if one remembers that the BBC’s biggest goal is to get rid of Boris Johnson.