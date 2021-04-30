Connect with us

Politics

how a reluctant Russian singer became the hero of pessimistic young people across China

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


For Vladislav Ivanov (aka Lelush), finally being expelled from Produce Camp 2021 was a dream come true. In February, Ivanov signed up for the Chinese boy band’s survival show but immediately regretted it. Since then, he has tried all means to get himself voted so as not to break his contract. However, his downcast gaze, half-hearted performance, and direct calls to let him go had the opposite effect. Not only did Ivanov reach the final, but he also became an icon of Chinas Sang culture (sang wenhua).

The Chinese character chant () is extracted from compound words and idioms that suggest lack of courage, vigor and liveliness. These are words like I am (discouraged), ju sang (frustrated), hui xin sang qi (discouraged) and chui tou sang qi (beaten down).

Such sentiments, along with self-deprecation and pessimism, have been celebrated in recent years unabashedly in China in a distinct youth subculture known as the Sang culture. Thanks to social media platforms such as Weibo (the Chinese version of Twitter) and WeChat, this subculture is maintained and disseminated through funny memes and cynical sayings that turn the state of discouragement into a sought after style.

Many Chinese media specialists trace the Emergence of Blood go viral Ge You Slouch meme in 2016. The meme began as a screenshot of Ge You, a major comedy actor, as a tousled moccasin slumped on a couch in a 1990s TV sitcom.

Some on Weibo reinterpreted Ge Yous’ bad posture as total acceptance of a state of discouragement, and the tagline I am a total wreck was quickly added to the image.

Soon after, a handful of cartoon characters including the disgusting cynical alcoholic BoJack and Pepe the Frog depressed, has also achieved iconic status, becoming the epitome of Sang culture. Humorous and self-righteous expressions such as life is a series of closed doors and lying flat where life knocks you out has also become popular.

Cartoon of a horse in pajamas drinking.
Alcoholic horse BoJack Horseman has become an icon of cult song.
Netflix

An antidote to unrealistic positivity

Millennials’ adherence to the Sang culture is a quiet deviation from China’s mainstream political ideology, as well as a blatant rejection of the modern trend of overdosed positivity and productivity.

Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, the Chinese Communist Party has transformed a positive energy into a popular slogan (zheng nengliang) in a political buzzword. In doing so, he instrumentalized the promotion of positive energy for political purposes. According to the Chinese studies scholar Francesca triggs, the positive energy discourse emphasizes the social responsibility of individual citizens. It is also used to justify state control over the internet for the purpose of protecting the health of cyberspace and to shape ideological consensus and public opinion.

Along with the ideology of positive energy propagated by the party is the neoliberal fable of self-creation. Chinese bookstores have entire sections devoted to famous entrepreneurs and their DIY success stories. Such positivity has turned sour for millennials, who are bearing the brunt of China’s rapid economic growth.

Fierce academic competition, soaring housing prices, the 996 work culture (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, six days a week), and closure of upward mobility are some of the harsh realities facing young people. For them, embracing Blood, or having a defeatist attitude towards life and oneself, is a strategy for dealing with an uncertain future and a way to bond with their peers.

The spread of Sang culture in China prompted commodification. Black tea made – absolutely nothing, The Unsuccessful Weight Loss Latte and other Blood-themed products have gained some popularity among millennia.

It is common for a subculture to lose its edge after being commodified in this way. But Ivanov’s hapless fame on the boy band’s reality show demonstrates that Blood culture can harness commercial interest to grow stronger and therefore have real impact. Ivanov’s shy performance on stage wowed the young Chinese audience as they knew he wasn’t playing but he was himself. They considered this Russian man to be one of us.

Chinese audiences bonded emotionally with Ivanov. They have had to put it through the test of competition for entire seasons, just as they have to work day in and day out. This begs the question: if Ivanov had experienced Blood culture and his discouragement won him fans, would he have decided to try harder?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: