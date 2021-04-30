For Vladislav Ivanov (aka Lelush), finally being expelled from Produce Camp 2021 was a dream come true. In February, Ivanov signed up for the Chinese boy band’s survival show but immediately regretted it. Since then, he has tried all means to get himself voted so as not to break his contract. However, his downcast gaze, half-hearted performance, and direct calls to let him go had the opposite effect. Not only did Ivanov reach the final, but he also became an icon of Chinas Sang culture (sang wenhua).

The Chinese character chant () is extracted from compound words and idioms that suggest lack of courage, vigor and liveliness. These are words like I am (discouraged), ju sang (frustrated), hui xin sang qi (discouraged) and chui tou sang qi (beaten down).

Such sentiments, along with self-deprecation and pessimism, have been celebrated in recent years unabashedly in China in a distinct youth subculture known as the Sang culture. Thanks to social media platforms such as Weibo (the Chinese version of Twitter) and WeChat, this subculture is maintained and disseminated through funny memes and cynical sayings that turn the state of discouragement into a sought after style.

Many Chinese media specialists trace the Emergence of Blood go viral Ge You Slouch meme in 2016. The meme began as a screenshot of Ge You, a major comedy actor, as a tousled moccasin slumped on a couch in a 1990s TV sitcom.

Some on Weibo reinterpreted Ge Yous’ bad posture as total acceptance of a state of discouragement, and the tagline I am a total wreck was quickly added to the image.

Soon after, a handful of cartoon characters including the disgusting cynical alcoholic BoJack and Pepe the Frog depressed, has also achieved iconic status, becoming the epitome of Sang culture. Humorous and self-righteous expressions such as life is a series of closed doors and lying flat where life knocks you out has also become popular.

An antidote to unrealistic positivity

Millennials’ adherence to the Sang culture is a quiet deviation from China’s mainstream political ideology, as well as a blatant rejection of the modern trend of overdosed positivity and productivity.

Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, the Chinese Communist Party has transformed a positive energy into a popular slogan (zheng nengliang) in a political buzzword. In doing so, he instrumentalized the promotion of positive energy for political purposes. According to the Chinese studies scholar Francesca triggs, the positive energy discourse emphasizes the social responsibility of individual citizens. It is also used to justify state control over the internet for the purpose of protecting the health of cyberspace and to shape ideological consensus and public opinion.

Along with the ideology of positive energy propagated by the party is the neoliberal fable of self-creation. Chinese bookstores have entire sections devoted to famous entrepreneurs and their DIY success stories. Such positivity has turned sour for millennials, who are bearing the brunt of China’s rapid economic growth.

Fierce academic competition, soaring housing prices, the 996 work culture (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, six days a week), and closure of upward mobility are some of the harsh realities facing young people. For them, embracing Blood, or having a defeatist attitude towards life and oneself, is a strategy for dealing with an uncertain future and a way to bond with their peers.

The spread of Sang culture in China prompted commodification. Black tea made – absolutely nothing, The Unsuccessful Weight Loss Latte and other Blood-themed products have gained some popularity among millennia.

It is common for a subculture to lose its edge after being commodified in this way. But Ivanov’s hapless fame on the boy band’s reality show demonstrates that Blood culture can harness commercial interest to grow stronger and therefore have real impact. Ivanov’s shy performance on stage wowed the young Chinese audience as they knew he wasn’t playing but he was himself. They considered this Russian man to be one of us.

Chinese audiences bonded emotionally with Ivanov. They have had to put it through the test of competition for entire seasons, just as they have to work day in and day out. This begs the question: if Ivanov had experienced Blood culture and his discouragement won him fans, would he have decided to try harder?