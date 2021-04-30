Trump’s Home Secretary runs for new Montana US House seat





BILLING, Mont. (AP) Former Congressman and Home Secretary Ryan Zinke said on Friday he was running for the newly assigned seat at Montanas.

Zinke told The Associated Press he was running a day after filing documents to organize a campaign committee.

Zinke, who said he maintains a friendship with former President Donald Trump, told the PA that political division is the biggest problem the country faces. He said it was his duty to return to the civil service, after resigning his post inside in 2018 amid inquiries he said were politically motivated.

I think our country is in peril. And I don’t think it’s because of Russia or China, he said. There’s a lot of problems. We have immigration issues, border issues, internal issues, homeless people, education. But they were going to have to work together to get there.

Montanas second House seat was assigned this week based on state population growth relative to other states in the latest US Census results. The election is scheduled for November 2022, but electoral constituency boundaries have not been set.

Zinke is a former US Navy Seal and was the only member of the United States House of Montanas from 2015 to 2017. After joining the Trumps cabinet, he relaxed environmental restrictions on oil and gas development and operations mining, while promoting the creation of wildlife migration corridors and opposing mines near Yellowstone National Park.

His critics on Capitol Hill and environmental groups said Zinkes’ conservation efforts had been overshadowed by his aggressive pursuit of Trump’s energy development agenda and his favoritism towards big industry.

It’s not that I don’t care about the environment, but if you’re going to produce energy, it’s better to produce it here, he said on Friday.

His final months indoors were marked by a growing number of inquiries into his conduct. Some of the investigations ended without any fault being found, but others have still not been resolved. He said on Friday that there was never any substance to the allegations that he abused the office.

The Home Office inspector general discovered in 2018 that Zinke had violated travel policies when he took his wife Lola in government vehicles. In 2019, the Office of the Special Advisor said it violated the ban on federal employees engaging in political activity when it tweeted a photo of himself wearing socks with the Trump campaign slogan. .

Publicly unresolved investigations include an investigation into his decision to dismiss a casino wanted by two Connecticut tribes and a land deal involving the chairman of an energy company that did business with Interior when Zinke was there.

Zinke has worked for the past two years as a consultant, most notably for US Gold, a Nevada-based mining company that operates a gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He said he did not lobby during this period.

Zinke said he would start his campaign with a state visit to speak to voters and not accept donations until making an official announcement at a later date.

