Pakistani PM opens investigation into expatriate complaints against the country’s embassy in Riyadh





Human rights groups say calling Papua insurgents to terrorists could escalate violence

JAKARTA: Human rights activists blasted the Indonesian government on Friday after naming members of a Papuan separatist movement as terrorists.

They also warned that the move could worsen the already fragile human rights situation in the easternmost region of the country, amid accusations of numerous incidents of violence.

Papua officially became part of Indonesia in 1969, following a plebiscite in which representatives of various Papuan tribes voted in favor of joining the republic. As their votes were cast under a heavy military presence, Papuan separatists, including the Free Papua Movement (OPM), have since called for a new vote on self-determination, sparking military operations and retaliatory attacks against Indonesian staff.

The terrorist designation was announced Thursday by Indonesia’s Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud MD, following recommendations from politicians, security forces and various other Papuan leaders.

But activists fear the move will pave the way for an increase in the presence of security forces in Papua and increase persecution against the majority Melanesian population in the region.

The designation only serves to justify racism and intensify the military operation, which paves the way for genocide against the Melanesian people of Papuans, Natalius Pigai, a Papuan activist and former chairman of the Indonesian National Commission, told Arab News. human rights.

Hendardi, chairman of the Jakarta-based rights advocacy group Setara Institute, warned that the designation would also legitimize repression, military operations in Papua and disrupt attempts to resolve the decades-long conflict peacefully.

This does not end the cycle of violence that has lasted for a long time. Labeling the insurgents as terrorists may have implications such as closing the Jakarta-Papua Dialogue, as recommended by many parties, to forge peace, and it could further institutionalize racism and discrimination against Papuans as it There is no clear definition of those who are designated as terrorists, he mentioned.

Hendardi added that under the country’s counterterrorism laws, the designation also meant that the police counterterrorism task force, Densus 88, would take the lead in dealing with the Papuan insurgents.

The government’s move came after Papuan rebels killed the head of the Papua regional office of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) on Sunday in an ambush in the Beoga district of Puncak.

Brig. General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha was the most senior military officer to die in the attack.

Following the murder of the generals, President Joko Widodo on Monday ordered a crackdown on Papuan activists, saying there was no room for armed criminal groups in Papua (or) nationwide.

A day later, three policemen were shot dead in a shootout with the insurgents, also in Puncak. A policeman and nine insurgents were killed, authorities said.

Four civilians, including two teachers, were also killed by insurgents in the same area earlier this month.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the armed wing of the OPM, in response to the terrorist designation, said its fight against the security forces will continue.

The TPNPB will not panic over the military mobilization in Papua. We are on our own land, so we are confident to stand up for our people, our nation. We will continue to fight against Indonesia’s terrorist and criminal forces, namely the army and the police, group spokesman Sebby Sambom said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the OPM was ready to bring Indonesia to an international tribunal for the actions of its security forces, and would launch an international campaign against the country to declare it a terrorist state.

