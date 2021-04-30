Arizona chief electoral officer criticizes policies used in recount of Maricopa County Republican, Florida Democrat Donald Trump





In March, when it was clear that the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate planned to recount presidential votes in the state’s most populous county, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter urging the Senate Speaker to adopt strict guidelines to ensure confidence in the results. .

Instead, President Karen Fann entrusted the recount to a supporter of electoral conspiracy theories with no recount experience who declined to share details of how the count would be carried out until a court orders the recount. disclosure and that the recount is well underway.

This decision and others, including allowing a former state GOP lawmaker who was in the Jan.6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol to count the ballots, appear doomed to taint the recount results that Republicans who control the Legislature say it is necessary to craft electoral law reforms.

When you have half the people who no longer trust the electoral system, rightly or wrongly, if they have questions, who is responsible for answering those questions, Fann said in an interview with the station on Tuesday. Phoenix KTAR radio. How … do we reintroduce electoral integrity into our system? And that’s just what it is. ”

However, the recount has been controversial. Cyber ​​Ninjas, the company hired to perform the audit, initially refused to release its policies and procedures for manually recounting the 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County where President Joe Biden beat the former President Donald Trump.

advised

The tally began on April 23, after the state’s Democratic Party won a court order requiring the company to obey the ballot and voter secrecy law and file its policies with the court. These policies were finally published Thursday and Friday, criticism was mounting.

For example, policies allow counters to accept an error rate high enough to perhaps show that Trump has won the state. But such a result would not change the outcome of the election as the results were certified months ago in the state and in Congress.

If a flawed calculation is determined, however, it could reinforce the unsubstantiated argument by Trump and his supporters that voter fraud and mischief took him out of the White House.

Bo Dul, the state’s chief electoral officer, ticked off a series of issues with the documents released by the court’s decision, noting that they appeared haphazard, lacked detail, and left a lot of room for interpretation, which didn’t is never allowed in the counting of ballots.

They kind of confirmed what we assumed from the start is that there are no established and adequate policies and procedures in place to really do this in a way that can deliver reliable results. , Dul said on Friday.

She noted that the training material for the vote counters was a simple PowerPoint presentation dated the day after the start of the recount. The guidelines for the digital examination of voting machines appeared to be a document copied and pasted from a 2020 federal document with nothing specific about the state Senate audit.

Dul also said there was no policy to determine voter intention on a ballot where it was not clear, which is essential in a manual tally.

Florida-based Cyber ​​Ninjas did not initially allow reporters to enter the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the recount site where ballots were laid out on tables. After several days, the media were allowed in, but only in limited numbers under a pooling deal worked out by media lawyers.

Journalists mainly reported mundane counting procedures until Friday, when a pool reporter spotted a Republican counting the ballots who had lost his November re-election bid and was on the U.S. Capitol. United in the January uprising.

Former Rep. Anthony Kern was outspoken in his belief that Trump’s victory was stolen. He denied entering the Capitol while attending the rally titled by Trump.

The Arizona Republic pool reporter who spotted Kern and tweeted his photo was later kicked out for doing so.

Meanwhile, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who liaises with the Senate for the count, saw nine machines used to count the first ballots loaded into trucks to be returned to the Maricopa County offices. Computer servers were also fired to instruct the machines how to operate and compile the vote count, said Megan Gilbertson, spokeswoman for the county elections department. Still in the hands of the Senate, 385 smaller machines are used in polling stations on election day to count ballots.

The county does not know what Cyber ​​Ninjas or the companies it hired did to the machines, which were supposed to undergo a computer forensic examination. The county leased the equipment from Dominion Voting Systems for three years at a cost of $ 6.1 million.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos