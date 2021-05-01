Cancellation of military funds for Trump’s border wall | Donald Trump News





The Biden administration said it will also remedy flooding and soil erosion caused by unfinished sections of the wall.

The Pentagon said on Friday it was canceling construction of parts of former President Donald Trump’s border with Mexico that were being built using military funds, with unused money being returned to the military.

Trump declared a national emergency in 2019 in an effort to redirect funds to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on January 20, his first day in office, ordering a freeze on border wall projects and leading a review of the legality of his funding and contracting methods.

Workers preparing the foundation for a steel section of the border wall that will be built on the Mexican side of an older metal fence dividing Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, from Sunland Park, New Mexico [File: Christian Chavez/AP Photo]The Ministry of Defense is canceling all border barrier construction projects funded with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as military children’s schools, military construction projects abroad in partner countries and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account, Pentagon spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement.

Brown said the returned funds would be used for deferred military construction projects.

As of Jan. 15, the government had spent $ 6.1 billion of the $ 10.8 billion in work it had contracted, a Senate Democratic aide with knowledge of the contracts and speaking to the Associated Press told The Associated Press. on condition of anonymity.

Publicly, the Trump administration has said it got $ 15 billion for the wall. The Senate aide said it was actually $ 16.45 billion, of which $ 5.8 billion was earmarked by Congress and the rest diverted from the Defense and Treasury departments.

The Pentagon’s embezzlement was heavily criticized by lawmakers, who said it endangered national security and bypassed Congress.

Construction of a border wall near farmland in Progreso, Texas [File: Julio Cortez/AP Photo]In 2019 alone, the military said more than 120 U.S. military construction projects would be affected by the Trumps move.

The Biden administration also said on Friday it would start tackling risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall.

Construction has made large holes in the flood barrier system in the lower regions of the Texass Rio Grande Valley, the Department of Homeland Security said. He said he would quickly repair the flood barrier system without lengthening the wall.

Officials in Hidalgo County, Texas have expressed concern about the risk of flooding during the hurricane season starting in June due to breaches in a dike system.

The department said it will also correct improper compaction of soil and construction materials along portions of a 22.4 km (14 mile) barrier in San Diego and will soon unveil plans to address the additional damage caused. by the construction of border walls. Much of the San Diego Wall is in unpopulated expanses in areas reserved for border patrol officers.

