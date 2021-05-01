MSMEs must survive cross-border market assaults

Connect with us

TEMPO.CO, JakartaForeign sellers in cross-border markets pose a threat to the sustainability of local MSME businesses.

The adoption of digitization is growing at breakneck speed. Digital transformation is happening across all industries, including the way Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) / Usaha Mikro, Kecil dan Menengah (UMKM) conduct their business through digital platforms such as markets.

There are 2 types of market business models; local and cross-border. The local or domestic market is a market platform that only facilitates transactions in one country. While the cross-border market allows foreign traders to deal directly with buyers on the platform by sending the goods from the trader’s home country.

According to Esa Soeryaningrum, program director of the Institute for the Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) and lecturer at the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Diponegoro, currently cross-border markets are quite developed in Indonesia due to rapid growth. of the digital ecosystem. “Cross-border markets have the potential to attract more customers as they market globally,” she said.

However, the advantages of the cross-border market have turned out to bring advantages and disadvantages to Indonesia. “The problem now is that the prices of many imported products are lower than those of local products which are in fact of better quality. As a result, local products are less attractive to Indonesian customers, ”Esa said.

Even though competition with foreign products on the one hand may indeed motivate local MSMEs to continue to innovate, exemption from product purchases and prices that signaled undervaluation could make local MSMEs less competitive.

Joko Widodo, the president some time ago even launched the movement to love national products and “hate” imported products. This statement is based on the potential trade in foreign products from the cross-border market that could kill local MSMEs. In fact, unfortunately, local MSMEs find it difficult to enter the export market, due to the need for large capital, connections, large stocks and also difficulties in marketing.

Besides competition from imported products, foreign sellers who sell products at prices below local market prices also pose a serious threat to local businesses. They carry out illegal cross-border practices on e-commerce platforms in which the products do not officially pass through customs and excise, therefore sold at very low prices.

In this regard, Esa said that the Indonesian government needs to regulate the digital market, whether local or cross-border. The government is now working on digital tax regulations, including to strengthen various cross-border marketplaces that do not comply with applicable tax regulations and selling price provisions.

“To create ideal conditions for all parties, it is necessary to start with the government as regulator. Regulations can help create ideal market conditions and regulate the market fairly for all parties involved, ”said Esa.

The Indonesian government has indeed strengthened the monitoring and regulation related to the existence of cross-border market places thanks to an electronic data integration system created by the General Directorate of Customs and Excise of the Ministry of Finance. This regulates the movement of imported goods through electronic commerce so that they function on an equal footing in the face of this commercial competition, between local and imported products.

Meanwhile, market platforms already in service may later adapt to these regulations. Support for government efforts to secure MSMEs is needed from various parties, especially market platform providers.

“Marketplace platform providers need to improve its functionality by providing information on the origin of goods, both directly imported goods and imported goods sold by local sellers. So far, there are only characteristics of the seller’s origin, ”Esa said.

Esa illustrates several cross-border markets in Indonesia, such as Alibaba, Shopee or Amazon. Meanwhile, e-commerce platforms such as Tokopedia, Bukalapak, and Sayurbox are classified as domestic markets.

“The existence of online media facilitates the functioning of cross-border markets in Indonesia. Unfortunately, if not properly regulated, local entrepreneurs risk losses as their products will not be able to compete with illegal cross-border products which are much cheaper, ”Esa added.

