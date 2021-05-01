June meeting of Erdoan-Biden, potential place to save ties





US President Joe Biden’s statement last Saturday about the events of 1915 generated more tension in bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States. For years, the issue has been a dividing line between the two nations. Particularly after the 1990s, resolutions were introduced almost every year by members of Congress to recognize the events of 1915 as “genocide”. Each year, these resolutions created short-term tensions in the relationship. In most cases, the resolutions were adopted at the request of the administrations. In 2019, amid Turkey’s operations in Syria against the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, resolutions regarding this issue were introduced and swiftly passed by both houses of Congress. Now, two years later, the Bidens declaration has created new friction in bilateral relations. His statement sparked a major reaction in Turkey. The issue has been a sensitive topic for the Turkish people for many years now. In addition to the public reaction, MPs representing different political parties issued a joint statement denouncing this statement. Members of the Turkish administration also expressed their dismay at the decision. It is clear that this will be another source of public frustration and anger in Turkey towards the United States. It won’t be a surprise if there is an increase in anti-American sentiment after the declaration. A day before the statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with Biden. It was the first phone call between the two presidents since Biden’s election victory in November 2020. The readings were fairly short but make it clear. There is no doubt that relations between the two countries are going through one of the most difficult periods in their history. A number of problems have contributed to this atmosphere of crisis. Over time, these issues have generated a major crisis of confidence in relations between countries. Readings published in the offices of the two presidents revealed that both sides were aware of the issues. The two sides also recognize that there are potential areas of cooperation that can serve the common interests of both countries. The readings also announced that the two presidents agreed to meet at the NATO summit in June to discuss bilateral and regional issues. The June meeting will be crucial for the future of bilateral relations. It is true that for several years, political observers and commentators have called each summit critical for relations between the two nations. The meetings took place at crucial times in bilateral relations. However, since then relations have continued to deteriorate. There were critical issues that could not be resolved. Despite protests and opposition from Turkey, the United States continued to support the YPG. Despite Turkey’s calls to resolve the issue through dialogue and task forces, the US administration has adopted sanctions against Turkey for its purchase of S-400 missiles. The steps taken to exclude Turkey from the F-35 program and Bidens’ declaration last Saturday only contributed to these problems. The June summit may be the occasion for the two presidents to agree on a potential path to save the relationship from the turbulence of the past decade. Until then, the diplomatic bases of the summit will be carried out by the foreign policy teams of the two countries. For an effective meeting, it’s important that the Biden administration understands the challenges, some of which were inherited from the Obama presidency when Biden was vice president.

