A Capitol Police official who said he was monitoring ‘anti-Trump’ forces on January 6 was the deputy chief





Details of the Waldows transmission come as Congressional investigators seek to understand the security gaps that allowed the January 6 riot to spiral out of control, sending lawmakers and then Vice President Mike Pence fleeing for safety, resulting in more than 130 injuries on Capitol Hill and Washington. the police, and inflicting a deep wound on the perception of the peaceful transfer of power in the Americas. The department’s internal watchdog Inspector General Michael Bolton also said he intended to examine radio communications from that day on.

Bolton has previously released scathing findings on the handling by previous intelligence departments, suggesting that Donald Trump supporters were ignited in a frenzy by the outgoing president as he urged them to step on Congress and end the what he mistakenly called a rigged 2020 election could pose a threat to the Capitol.

Amid the fallout, several sources in Congress and the Capitol Police told POLITICO that a key intelligence official in the department, Jack Donohue, had resigned.

Donohue, who joined the department last year after a 32-year career with the NYPD, has left for personal reasons, a Capitol Police official told POLITICO on Friday.

Donohue reportedly handed a memo to Capitol Police officials on Jan.3 describing the prospect of fierce violence directed against Congress by Trump supporters who saw Jan.6 as their last chance to overturn election results. Steven Sund, who resigned his post as Capitol Police chief after the Jan.6 attack, later told Congress he had not seen Donahues’ memo and never seemed to have reached the senior leaders of the Capitol Police.

I was told it was handed over to an official with the rank of sergeant and had not strayed from there, Sund said in his February 23 testimony.

House Democrats are concerned that Waldows’ radio communication suggests officers were still focused on potential street-level skirmishes between Trump allies and anti-Trump protesters, even as the threat to lawmakers and lawmakers alike. officers became more and more acute.

Ministry officials declined to comment on Waldows’ transmission.

Capitol Police leaders have largely defended their actions and preparation for January 6, despite the failures that have led to disastrous results. Sund and his successor, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, said intelligence never raised the possibility of a mob attack threatening the Capitol itself. They noted that the Secret Service still sent Pence to Capitol Hill that day, suggesting the Secret Service never would have done so if the threat of an attempted insurgency had been justified.

But base officers have been furious at their leadership since the attack, with many saying they felt woefully unprepared for the vicious onslaught they faced. The Departments Union cast resounding votes of no confidence against Pittman and other Capitol Police leaders in February. Waldow performed better than most, scoring 64% disapproval.

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) First revealed a radio communication from Waldows without naming him during a hearing last week in which she raised concerns that police officials in the Capitol Hill appeared on the morning of January 6 to focus on the anti-Trump. protesters rather than the concerted attack on the Capitol that was about to unfold. Although Lofgren initially indicated that the radio transmission suggested officers should only focus on the anti-Trump numbers, the transcript of the transmission is more nuanced.

Regarding pedestrian traffic in the field today, we anticipate a strong presence for pro-Trump attendees, “Waldow radioed to fellow officers, according to the directive’s transcript.” What they were looking for were anti-Trump counter-protesters.

After Lofgren revealed Waldow’s directive, the Capitol Police publicly repelled, releasing the text of the transmission and suggesting that Lofgren took it out of context. The department said Waldow’s remark was intended to suggest officers keep in mind that anti-Trump protesters in the crowd were likely to create hot spots for potential altercations with marchers allied to Trump, a dynamic that had taken place during previous demonstrations.

The radio call does not mean that the USCP was only looking for anti-Trump counter-protesters, the department said in the statement. The next radio transmission requests that officers be on the lookout for a pro-Trump protester carrying a possible weapon.

Waldows’ radio transmission is not the only aspect of his January 6 actions under review. His decision to squeeze into the throng of extremists as the fighting intensified, a move that earned him applause from some fellow officers, nonetheless interrupted the officers’ communications in the field, since he was their main coordinator. Base officers complained that no other leader stepped in to help coordinate while Waldow was engaged in the fighting.

Without identifying Waldow, Pittman addressed this communication breakdown generally during his testimony before the House Appropriations Committee in February, acknowledging that incident command protocols were not being followed.

The people in charge of our civilian disturbance unit as well as the operational commanders who are in charge of the Capitol are responsible for this implementation of this incident command system, Pittman said, so when there is an outage you look for these commanders with boots on the ground to provide this instruction. This did not happen primarily because these operational commanders, at the time, were so overwhelmed that they began to participate and help the officers with boots on the ground, rather than providing that advice and direction.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) Pushed back Pittman, wondering why senior Capitol Police leadership, stationed in the command center, did not step in to regain control once communications fell Out of order. She asked if Pittman believed those field commanders were responsible for the blackout.

I think it’s a failure on many levels, if you will, Pittman replied.

January 6 was not the first time that Waldows’ conduct had come under scrutiny. He was also at the center of a controversy over the dismissal of a Capitol police officer who had complained of sexual harassment by a superior. Waldow, then an inspector, recommended firing the officer, Chrisavgi Sourgoutsis, and later admitted he had broken department protocol by failing to meet with his superiors before issuing his recommendation.

