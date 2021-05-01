Pak cleric booked for ‘provocative’ speech against women, on bail





ANI | Updated: May 1, 2021 5:31 IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 1 (ANI): A Pakistani cleric, who made a “ provocative ” speech against women’s education, was released on bail in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani led a procession of hundreds of students and reached his madrassa in Wazirabad in Nowshera Kalaan, The News International reported. District police officer Muhammad Iqbal said Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani made a “ provocative ” speech against the education of women and their employment in various departments, including doctors, nurses and others. of his controversial speech went viral on social media. Last year, famous Pakistani cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel made an inflammatory remark against women in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan on live television, claiming that COVID-19 has been unleashed on The Prime Minister did not not arrested or questioned for making such statements. Jameel also condemned the media for spreading lies, but later apologized for the comments. No such apology was made for his offensive remarks about women. Human rights groups had berated the maulana for “inexplicably” correlating women’s “modesty” with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not only Pakistani clerics, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan himself has also been accused of making controversial remarks on sensitive issues. Recently Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a comment that sparked protests in the country. In April, he accused “fahashi” (vulgarity) of increasing the number of rapes and sexual violence instead of the deterioration of public order in the country. the culture of sex, drugs and rock n roll was taking off. He said that nowadays divorce rates “have increased by almost 70 percent due to the vulgarity in this society.” He stated that the whole concept of pardah (or concealment or modesty) in Islam has one purpose which is to “subdue temptation”. Her remarks sparked outrage in the country where women are submissive and deprived of basic rights such as education. Several opposition human rights activists and lawmakers have called on Imran Khan to apologize for the comments. Last month, the US State Department released a report on human rights conditions. man in Pakistan.An important feature of the human rights report is the plight of women in Pakistan. The State Department highlighted a wide range of reasons for the plummeting of women’s rights in Pakistan and the increasing marginalization of women in the country. According to Pakistan Today, the reasons for this are bureaucratic corruption, lack of accountability and investigation, especially regarding violence against women, also highlighted human trafficking as a crime that directly affects women in the country. (ANI)

