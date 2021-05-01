Identify Papuan armed resistance as terrorists anger rights groups, trigger media warning

By David Robie

Labeling the Papuan armed resistance groups as terrorists drew strong condemnation from human rights groups across Indonesia and West Papua, with some describing the move as desperation and ” worst action ever ”by the administration of President Joko Widodos.

Many warn that this draconian militaristic approach to Papua’s independence struggle will lead to further bloodshed and come nowhere.

Many have called for negotiations to try to find a way out of the spiral of violence in recent months.

Ironically, with the annual World Press Freedom Day Observed Monday, many commentators also warn of the increased dangers to journalists covering the conflict.

The president of the Setara Institute for Peace and Democracy Hendardi (Indonesians often have only one name) criticized the government’s decision against armed criminal groups in Papua, or KKB), as the Free Papua Movement (OPM) the armed branch is described by the military authorities.

The decision to designate them as terrorists is seen as a shortcut and an expression of the government’s desperation over the Papuans’ struggle for independence.

“Labeling resistance groups in Papua will not break the long and recurring cycle of violence,” Hendardi said, according to a report in Independent by Yunita Amalia.

Failure of the security forces

Hendardi said the failure of security forces to cripple armed groups in Papua was largely caused by lack of support and trust from the local population.

This was how difficult and rugged terrain was while the local resistance groups knew their mountainous haunts very well.

“The terrorist label and the sequel [military] operations is from Jokowi [President Joko Widodo] worst policy ever in Papua, ”he said.

Yesterday the government said the so-called KKBs were terrorists, following a series of clashes with security forces that saw the area intelligence chief, a policeman and at least five guerrillas killed.

Coordinating Minister of Security, Politics and Legal Affairs Mahfud MD officially announced that the Papuan KKB had been included in the category of terrorist organizations.

He cited Law number 5/2018 on the eradication of terrorism as a legal basis.

“The government considers organizations and individuals in Papua that commit widespread violence to be classified as terrorists,” Mahfud said in a press conference broadcast on the ministry’s YouTube channel.

A former Dutch colony, Papua declared itself independent in 1961, but Indonesian paratroopers invaded and took control with UN support. A vote that followed in 1969 – a so-called “free choice law” that voted to remain part of Indonesia – was widely viewed as a sham.

Addition to the list of rights violations

Amnesty International Indonesia said the move has the potential to add to a long list of human rights violations in the region.

Amnesty International Executive Director Usman Hamid believes that labeling armed groups as terrorists will not end human rights problems or violations in Papua.

“Even though they are so easily labeled terrorists, it will actually have the potential to add to the long list of human rights violations in Papua.” Hamid told Kompas.com.

Based on Amnesty International Indonesia records, there were at least 47 cases of extrajudicial executions committed by Indonesian security forces between February 2018 and December 2020, resulting in the deaths of around 80 people.

In addition, already in 2021, there had been five cases of alleged extrajudicial executions by security forces resulting in the deaths of seven people, Hamid said.

“The government should focus on investigating these cases and ending extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations by law enforcement agencies in Papua and West Papua, rather than focusing on the terrorist label,” did he declare.

Transparent, fair and accountable law enforcement

Deputy Commissioner of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), Amiruddin Al-Rahab, said he was disappointed with the government’s decision.

“Mr. Minister Coordinator [Mr Security Chief] announced that the solution was to add the terrorist label. Frankly speaking, I am disappointed with this, ” says Al-Rahab.

Al-Rahab believes it is more important to prioritize transparent, fair and accountable law enforcement as a means of solving Papua’s problem rather than labeling armed groups in Papua as terrorists.

“It is much more important to prioritize this rather than transforming the labels,” he said.

The United West Papua Liberation Movement (ULMWP) also criticized the Indonesian government’s decision, rejecting “the terrorist label as a colonial creation.

ULMWP executive director Markus Haluk said the government often affixed certain labels to the Papuan nation that were created intentionally.

“The terms KKB, GPK [security disturbance groups] and so on are terms created by Indonesian colonialism, TNI [Indonesian military] and the Polri [Indonesian police]. Thus, the Papuan people do not recognize any of these ”, Haluk told CNN Indonesia.

Haluk said that the National Liberation Army (TPN) and OPM (Free Papua Organization) were born out of a humanitarian struggle and that they opposed humanitarian crimes and systematic racist politics.

Cut off attempts at a peaceful solution

Lawyer and human rights activist Veronica Koman sentenced the decision of the Indonesian government.

Through her personal Twitter account @VeronicaKoman, she said the move would end attempts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Papua.

“Indonesia has just burned the bridge to a peaceful resolution,” she wrote in a tweet.

Indonesia has just declared that the West Papua National Liberation Army is a terrorist organization. Indonesia has just burned the bridge to a peaceful resolution. Expect armed conflict and human rights violations to escalate. Veronica Koman (@VeronicaKoman) April 29, 2021

Koman believes the label could trigger an escalation of armed conflict in the land of the Cenderawasih, as Papua is known. Not to mention, she said, concerns about possible human rights violations.

The OPM said it would challenge the rulings at the International Court of Justice (ICC).

The ICC is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations whose main function is to hear and resolve disputes between member countries.

“The TPNPB [West Papua National Liberation Army] already has lawyers, we will send two of our lawyers [to the ICC] if Indonesia is ready to include the TPNPB as a terrorist organization, then we are quite ready to take the matter to the International Court ”, declared Spokesperson for TPNPB-OPM Sebby Sambom.

Threats to balanced media

Meanwhile, a prominent Papuan journalist, Victor Mambor, has expressed concern about the implications for the media trying to provide balanced coverage of the Papuan conflict.

Mambor, founding editor of Tabloid Jubi, Contributor to Jakarta Post, and a former Papuan advocate for the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI), is among many media outlets that have been targeted for their strong reporting on the deteriorating situation in Papua and human rights violations.

Last week, his vehicle had its windows smashed and sprayed with paint. The attack was featured in Voices of Papua, but as Mambor admits, this was only the latest in a series of attacks and attempts to intimidate him in his daily journalism.

Mambor, who visited New Zealand in 2013, said Asia-Pacific Report that no progress had been made so far in the investigation of the attack. A police forensic team had checked his car.

I am not worried about my safety because while I have experienced a lot of terror and intimidation, it has allowed me to know how to handle these actions against me, he said. Even worse things have happened to me.

But I’m worried about my family and my coworkers Jubi.

Recent threats from Speaker of Parliament in Jakarta, Bambang Soesatyo, and the latest branding of resistance groups in Papua have created an even more difficult environment for working journalists just as World Press Freedom Day approaching May 3. with a related UNESCO Asia-Pacific Media Security Seminar in Jakarta today.

These developments are having an impact on media workers like myself or my fellow journalists in Jubi who are trying to maintain a principle of two-sided coverage to report on the conflict in Papua, he said.

The terrorist attack I experienced explains this. Journalists reporting the conflict in Papua from a different perspective than what the security forces want will be subject to problems and pressures. This is what worries me.

However, I am also concerned about the continued existence of a unique narrative developed by the security forces of the conflict and gun violence in Papua.

Thanks to some translations by James Balowski from IndoLeft News.