Newsmax withdraws false allegations about 2020 electionExBulletin





A worker passes a ballot scanner of the Dominion voting system during the second round of the Georgia Senate elections in January in Gwinnett County, outside of Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been spreading lies about the company’s role in the 2020 election, leading to a series of libel lawsuits. Ben Gray / AP .

Far-right news outlet Newsmax, which has amplified former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of rigging and widespread electoral fraud, said on Friday there was no evidence that Dominion Voting Systems and one of its main employees, Eric Coomer, had manipulated the election results in 2020..

Newsmax subsequently found no evidence that such allegations were true. Many states whose results were challenged by the Trump campaign after the November 2020 election carried out numerous recounts and audits, and each of these States certified the results as legal and final. the company said in an online statement that will also be released.

Coomer filed a defamation lawsuit against Newsmax in Colorado state court on December 22. He withdrew that action earlier on Friday, ahead of Newmax’s apology. Coomer’s lawyers said he had reached a financial settlement, but the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shortly after the election, Coomer became the subject of conspiracy theories that he had used his position in Dominion to manipulate the votes for President Biden. He strongly denies these allegations. Coomer has been living in hiding for almost six months after receiving death threats. Although he has dropped his lawsuit against Newsmax, Coomer is still suing the Trump campaign and a number of pro-Trump campaign and media surrogates, alleging defamation.

Coomer said pro-Trump wired news networks such as One America News and Newsmax have crossed a legal line by amplifying and appearing to endorse obvious lies about him and his employer. Coomer is the Director of Product Strategy and Security for Dominion. The company supplies election materials to 28 states, including swing states such as Georgia, where Trump focused much of his post-election anger.

While there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, millions of Americans believe Biden did not legitimately win the presidential election.

Coomer said the false allegations raised him to the national spotlight, destroyed his privacy and “fundamentally defamed his reputation across the country.”

In its retraction, Newsmax apologized for any harm caused by its report on the allegations to Coomer and his family.

“Newsmax found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered in any way with Dominion voting machines or voting software, nor that Dr. Coomer ever claimed to have done so,” the statement read. . “Newsmax also found no evidence that Dr. Coomer ever participated in a conversation with members of Antifa, or that he was directly involved in a partisan political organization.”

Dominion and another election technology company, Smartmatic, have also filed libel lawsuits against Trump allies and pro-Trump media companies, with more chances to come. (Smartmatic’s only U.S. client was Los Angeles County.) Election companies are using billion-dollar libel lawsuits to fight bogus claims they were involved in the 2020 election theft. companies said the flood of election disinformation had hurt their results.

70% of Republicans say they don’t think Biden has won enough votes to be president, according to a CNN poll released on Friday. However, the number of Republicans who believe there is strong evidence of fraud has dropped 8 points to 50%.

Republican lawmakers across the country have pushed for new laws that could make voting more difficult for millions of Americans based on the unsubstantiated belief of widespread cheating in the presidential election.

There are indications that the numerous libel lawsuits are starting to have effects. In February, a Newsmax presenter stepped out in a live interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell when he started making false claims about Dominion voting machines.

But other media companies have pledged to fight the lawsuits. Fox News has filed a motion to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit, calling it “baseless” and “a legal shakedown designed to calm speech and punish reporting.”

In a statement written in response to a Dominion libel suit, Fox News said it was proud of the network’s coverage of the 2020 election, which it said “follows in the highest tradition of journalism. American ”and said she would challenge the“ baseless ”court challenge. .

