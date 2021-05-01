Bodies of COVID-19 victims stacked up, what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said

Nothing Boris Johnson says is more surprising. Last week, the British Prime Minister was the only world leader who found it necessary to inform President Joe Bidens’ virtual climate change summit that it was not just a costly and politically correct green act to rabbit hugs. But Johnson retains the ability to shock. April 25, Daily mail, a generally pro-Johnson tabloid, reported that in October the PM said: No more fucking lockdowns, bodies piling up by the thousands.

The newspapers report, which was corroborated by the BBC, ITV News and other UK media outlets, claimed Johnson made the remark after a meeting in Downing Street as he resisted a nationwide lockdown to crack down on a second wave of coronavirus infections. According to ITV, Johnson was shouting, his office door open, allowing a number of employees to hear. The Prime Minister denied using those words. The day after the story was revealed, Michael Gove, his government’s leading problem-maker, backed him up in the House of Commons: I was in that room, never heard such language .

The anecdote came during a period of furious gossip and infighting between senior Johnsons government officials, much of which centered on how the Prime Minister paid to renovate his living quarters in Downing Street, a scandal that is increasingly known as pillow money. It’s like a national case study on psychological displacement. People probably also talked about interior design during the Black Death. Whatever language Johnson used or did not use last fall, he delayed a second lockdown for several weeks as it was evident the virus was spreading again. He was also slow to order a third, which began on January 6. Of the 150,000 people believed to have died COVID-19 in the UK, around sixty percent died in the second wave of the pandemic, which accelerated uncontrollably last December. The bodies were piling up by the thousands.

Opposite the Palace of Westminster, across the brown swirl of the Thames, there is a makeshift memorial to those who have died. At the end of March, a group of bereaved families began to draw red hearts, in marker, on a Portland stone wall that borders Albert Wharf on the south side of the river. When you cross Westminster Bridge, as I did one morning earlier this week, hearts appear on the opposite bank as a dirty, bloody stain on the gray, a narrow stain, improbably long, that someone ‘one tried unsuccessfully to eliminate. Up close, many hearts are filled with names and dates of birth and farewell messages, written by loved ones who have come to the wall: Mom, miss u charges; Aunt Christine; Semper presents Pap. Near one end of the wall, I met Lobby Akinnola, whose father, Olufemi, died from coronavirus almost exactly a year ago. There was a hum from a generator on the other side of the wall, powering a temporary vaccination center on the grounds of St. Thomas Hospital. It’s a long time, isn’t it? Akinnola said, as we had walked about a hundred yards and hearts were still stretching out before us. There is almost this physical effort that is linked to the experience. You’ve been walking for five minutes and you’re, like, I’m still not at the end.

Akinnolas’ father, known as Femi, died at home in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, after being advised by National Health Service call center workers to rest and take some rest. paracetamol. He was sixty years old. During the first wave of the pandemic, Femi had gone to work, as a caregiver for people with learning disabilities, wearing a scarf and gloves like PPE. His wife, Atinuke, who is a pharmacist, also contracted the virus. The couple had become bedridden and were resting in separate rooms. My father was never a person to avoid going to the hospital, Akinnola said. He was, like, let’s go. Prevention is better than cure. They reassured him, stay home. And we were reassured, because he was reassured.

After Femi’s death, Akinnola joined a Facebook group, Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, for emotional support. Since last June, the group, which has 36 hundred members, has been campaigning for a public inquiry into UK governments’ handling of the pandemic demand that Johnson has so far rejected. Akinnola, who is thirty, has a doctorate. in bioengineering. I’m a bit of a logical person, I think, I hope, he said. He told me he didn’t see the logic in refusing to examine what had gone wrong in the UK, which suffered one of the highest death rates in the world. I don’t think anyone looks at this pandemic and thinks that no one should have died. It’s a pandemic that’s going to happen, Akinnola said. Our questions are: why have so many people died? And, for me, that’s the problem: why are you so reluctant to let us find out?

I asked Akinnola how he reacted when he heard about Johnsons’ supposed remark. It’s weird, he said. It’s a mosaic of emotions, because part of me is, like, yeah, sure he did. Boris Johnson is saying crazy things. He does. This is who he is. So if he said it, like, OK, yeah, alright … But part of me is almost a thing of, like, What’s wrong with you? The National Covid Memorial Wall, which activists hope to clean up at one point, is an attempt to both remember the dead and blame the living. From where we stood, the Palace of Westminster, partly shrouded in scaffolding, stood along the opposite bank. The wall of hearts was noticeably longer. Akkinola said there was a third feeling, mixed with his anger and indifference, in reaction to Johnsons’ alleged callousness. The other emotion that comes is worry, he said. That kind of idea of, did that mindset govern your decision making? For example, locking is not easy. It’s not. But I can guarantee you it’s easier than losing someone you love. As someone who had to do both, Akinnola said, it’s easier than losing someone you love.

Learn more about the coronavirus