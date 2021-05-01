Mzilikazi appeals the most to the featured event





Mzilikazi could score in the first division of the Emperor of Rome Handicap (1,400m), the flagship event of the races to be held here on Saturday (May 1).

1. SANTA ANITA HANDICAP (1,400 m), 5 years and over, 20 to 45 years, 10:30 am: 1. Asian warrior (6) P. Koushik 60, 2. Victorias Secret (2) Surya Prakash 59.5 , 3. Lady Blazer (9) KV Baskar 57.5, 4. Wonderful Era (3) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 5. Dominant (5) AM Alam 56, 6. Fun lover (4) Farid Ansari 55, 7. Amaterasu (10 ) Manikandan 54, 8. Fabulous show (11) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Swiss Agatta (8) R. Manish 54 and 10. Wild Passion (7) BR Kumar 54.

1. WONDERFUL ERA, 2. FABULOUS SHOW, 3. VICTORIAS SECRET

2. MAY DAY CUP (1300m), maiden 3 years old only (Terms), 11h00: 1. Knott So Knotty (5) Surya Prakash 56, 2. Stage Craft (9) R. Manish 56, 3. Whistle Podu (4 ) Kuldeep Singh 56, 4. Andromeda Sky (7) BR Kumar 54.5, 5. Beauregard (10) AM Alam 54.5, 6. Bohemian Grandeur (3) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 7. Glorious Symphony (8) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 8. Hallucinate (6) P. Koushik 54.5, 9. Queen of Fame (2) Shahar Babu 54.5 and 10. Sovereign power (1) Rajendra Singh 54.5.

1. GLORIOUS SYMPHONY, 2. BOHEMIAN GRANDEUR, 3. WHISTLE PODU

3. HANDICAP PLENIPOTENT (1,300m), 6 years and over 40 to 65 years, 11 to 30: 1. Including Dilly Dally (8) Shyam Kumar 60.5, 2. Starlight (1) Manikandan 60.5, 3. Princess Sasha (4)) Stephen Raj 57.5, 4. Texas Rose (10) AA Vikrant 57.5, 5. My Kingdom (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Desert Hawk (9) M. Bhaskar 55, 7. Decisive (7) Shahar Babu 54, 8. Pappa Rich (5) Koshi Kumar 53.5, 9. Branka (3) PK Gaddam 52.5 and 10. Welcome Baby (2) R. Manish 51.

1. STARLIGHT, 2. MY KINGDOM, 3. BRANKA

4. EMPEROR OF ROME HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 5 years old and over, rated 60 to 85 (Outstation eligible horses), 12h00: 1. Priceless Ruler (5) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Mon General (3) Stephen Raj 59, 3. Breaking Bounds (6) Koshi Kumar 57.5, 4. Octavian (4) Nikhil Naidu 57.5, 5. Sentosa (2) Surya Prakash 56.5, 6. Star Twist (8) R. Manish 56.5, 7. Excellent Phoenix (1) P. Koushik 55.5, 8. Sasakwa (7) Kuldeep Singh 55.5 and 9. Optimus Commander (9) Indrajeet K 55.

1. SASAKWA, 2. RULE WITHOUT PRIZE, 3. BREAKING OF LIMITS

5. EMPEROR OF ROME HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 60 to 85 (Outstation eligible horses), 12:30 p.m .: 1. Oscar Thunder (1) AM Alam 61.5, 2. Treasure Delight (2) P. Koushik 60, 3. Royal Chieftain (4) Nakhat Singh 59, 4. Mzilikazi (6) BR Kumar 58, 5. Storm Flag (8) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 6. This is my class (7) KV Baskar 56.5, 7. Emissary (9) Koshi Kumar 56, 8. Hebron (3) Nikhil Naidu 55 and 9. Knight in armor (5) Kuldeep Singh 54.5.

1. MZILIKAZI, 2. HEBRON, 3. THIS MY CLASS

6. COONOOR HANDICAP (1,600 m), rated 20 to 45, 1-00: 1. Supreme Excelsior (8) BR Kumar 60, 2. Adieu (6) A. Imran Khan 59, 3. Queen Of Gibraltar (4) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 4. Glorious Sunlight (10) Nikhil Naidu 56.5, 5. Royal Pearl (1) Brisson 56.5, 6. Wise Don (3) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 7. Gods Wish (9 ) PK Gaddam 56, 8. Platini (7) Shahar Babu 56, 9. Brilliant Script (2) Koshi Kumar 55.5 and 10. Blue Patent (5) Manikandan 52.

1. GLORIOUS SUN, 2. QUEEN OF GIBRALTAR, 3. WISE DON

