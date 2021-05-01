Lobby for ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’ to sprawl into Oklahoma Senate





An audio version of this story

A plan to dedicate a section of state highway in Cimarron County to “President Donald J. Trump Highway” hit a speed bump this week.

With an omnibus dedication bill for a floor vote, Oklahoma City Democratic Senses Kay Floyd and Carri Hicks pointed out that under state law most people must be dead three years before being honored with a dedication to the highway.

Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman) claimed that lawmakers regularly made exceptions and could do so for the stretch of Highway 287 in Cimarron County from Boise City to the Texas border proposed for the name of the former president.

“The name you’re referring to is probably the most popular president this state voted for. So we name highways and bridges after all kinds of popular leaders, famous leaders,” Standridge said.

Floyd said she was unaware of any such exemptions during her nine years in the state legislature. She also challenged the bill’s provision to designate the I-40 and Douglas Boulevard interchange in Midwest City “US Senator James Inhofe’s interchange.” Inhofe is alive and currently serving in the US Senate.

Military, law enforcement or firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty are exempt from the three-year requirement. Medal of Honor recipients may still be alive.

While Senate Bill 624 violates state law, lawmakers in Republican states are showing significant interest in enshrining a Trump highway. All voting members of the Republican House supported the measure last week.

“Is it possible that we can get this president to come down and dedicate this stretch of highway or bridge?” Senator Shane Jett (R-Shawnee) said Thursday.

“Thanks for the question. It would be an incredible event for the state,” Standridge said.

Jett also offered a workaround.

“When I left the United States Navy as an Intelligence Officer on January 1, 2020, Donald Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the United States Army, and I think he would be one of that exception. ‘agreement?” Jett said.

“Thanks for the question. Yes,” Standridge said.

Senator Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair) attempted to push SB624 through the finish line by bringing forward a motion to suspend Senate rules so they can vote on the bill. The motion failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority, with eight of 39 Senate Republicans voting against.

