Anticlimax of Jokowi’s proposal to revise the ITE law …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government’s decision not to revoke Law (UU) no. 19/2016 on electronic information and transactions (ITE) is not in line with the initial spirit that was taken up by President Joko Widodo when he addressed the controversy of multi-interpretative articles on regulations. At that time, Jokowi’s statement at the launch of the Ombudsman’s annual report on February 8 triggered the emergence of a public response that worried about the implementation of the UU ITE criticizing the government. This response has been transmitted by many people in cyberspace. One by one, they reported cases of ITE law that were starting from criticism of the government. Also Read: Calling revocation issue, Mahfud MD is found to have misrepresented the ITE law review narrative A week later, at TNI-Polri’s leadership meeting, Jokowi responded to complaints from the public by stating that he would review the ITE law with the DPR. “If the ITE law cannot give a sense of justice, I will ask the DPR to jointly review this law, this ITE law,” Jokowi said at the TNI-Polri meeting on February 15. Form of the ITE Law Review Team Instead of immediately preparing a review process for the DPR, the government instead formed two teams to respond to the controversy of Law No. 11 of 2008 regarding the ITE Law in response to President Jokowi’s speech. Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordination Minister (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD said a team has been formed to discuss the plan revision of UU ITE. Indeed, a number of parties have encouraged the government and the DPR to revise articles considered to threaten democracy. Read also: The government will slightly improve the ITE law, by adding 1 article “The review team or the team that is planning to revise the ITE law, because there is a lawsuit, he said that this law contains a rubber article, is discriminatory, endangers democracy. “So the president said please discuss the possibility of the review,” Mahfud said in a video-based press release on Friday (2/19/2021).

