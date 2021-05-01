Saudi-Iranian trade and Iranian concessions can lead to peace

Recently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) called for “good relations” with Iran, to help push the Middle East towards prosperity and growth. Iran responded with welcoming Saudi Arabia’s “change of tone” to discuss “new chapter” in relations.

This is in stark contrast to the policies of the pre-MBS era, when the Kingdom did not communicate with such an “extremist” regime – where the meeting points between Riyadh and Tehran were “almost absent”. At the time, Iran’s role as the region’s bad boy seemed defined.

MBS’s diplomatic capabilities, based on engaging with opponents and aligning interests with them, should not be underestimated. In 2018, he led the Gulf in reconciliation with Israel, claiming that the Jewish state has “the right to have their own land. “In January, he ended a four-year blockade against Qatar with a single meeting, and to kissd Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar. In recent weeks, he has overseen a similar process with Turkey, which has led Presidential spokesman Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week to confirm that Turkey “respects“The Saudi court ruling on – and implicitly, the closure – of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The relationship with Iran may prove to be the most difficult to heal. Tehran has a long history of supporting what MBS has called “outlaw militias,” and there is a certain geopolitical, historical and even sectarian intractability in the Iranian-Saudi rivalry. But rivalry is not the same as enmity.

It lacks a publicly known roadmap to restore relations between the two neighbors. Such a solution is simple: trade and investment. This is probably what the Crown Prince was referring to when he city Saudi interests in Iran and Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia.

The ultimate goal of the two countries’ societies, economies and futures is to be so interdependent that conflict would be unthinkable – that the benefits of cooperation outweigh the temptation for Iran to continue its tradition of 30 years of exporting extremism and instability.

There is no reason why Iran cannot join the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Gulf Union that Saudi Arabia has supported for years. A Saudi-Iranian free trade area would be the best guarantee of mutual respect and stability.

This would fit with one of MBS’s flagship political goals – to make the Middle East “the new Europe“As a dynamic young leader, MBS does not grapple with the same expectations an older generation may have of the region, or the previous Saudi standard of fighting fire with fire. An avid history student, he is only too well aware that formerly opposing neighbors in Europe have found peace, prosperity and global political influence through the European Union.

This is an opportune time. Much of the Middle East is on track – thanks to swift and strong lockdowns and high vaccination rates – to be one of the regions that first emerge from the pandemic.

Increased economic opportunities would also allow the Iranian regime to save face by declaring victory, while quietly stopping support for terrorist groups – especially the Houthis – and ending its nuclear program.

All of this can be hard for some to imagine. Cynics will see support for expansionism and extremism as ingrained in Iran’s regime and governance structure, and no one talks realistically about regime change in Tehran.

But there are different voices in the Iranian establishment, and many of them will pressure the leaders to play a more constructive role in the region and in the world. Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sent a letter to MBS last year, hoping to partner with him in his presidential campaign and come up with ways to end the war in Yemen.

It would ultimately be a return to the historical norm. Westerners talk about the Persian Gulf or the Persian Gulf, but it’s in the same place. The Arabs of the Arabian Peninsula and their Persian neighbors have centuries of marriage, commerce and cooperation. The last two decades since the Iranian revolution have been a failure in history – a failure that both sides must overcome.

With leaders like MBS unafraid to dismiss the received wisdom for pragmatism and reconciliation, and happy to fill the void left by the US withdrawal from the Middle East, more than possible.

In a region built on trade, commerce and investment, this could also be the solution to conflict.

Mohammed Alsherebi, known as MAS, is a business personality and advisor to world leaders in strategy and investment in the Middle East. He tweets to @MASNotes.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.