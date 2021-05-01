Gill accuses former FIA chief of tax evasion – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected serious allegations made by former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon against him and his adviser regarding the case of Judge Qazi Faez Isa, Special Assistant Prime Minister for Political Information Dr Shahbaz Gill alleged that the ex-CEO abused his power to create three industries in tax-exempt tribal areas.

How did you establish three mills in North Waziristan and import oil without paying tax? the PM’s assistant questioned at a press conference on Friday.

Mr Gill, however, said his statement was not a final judgment, but needed investigation.

The bail was held back in response to the disclosure by former FIA chiefs that the referral against Judge Isa was pre-planned, which was requested of him by the PM’s accountability adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar and the Minister of Law Farogh Naseem to open investigations which he had clearly refused even after his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Earlier on April 28, Mr. Akbar sent a legal opinion to Mr. Memon while dismissing the allegations as unfounded and false.

Mr Gill alleged that the ex-CEO tried to put political color on his dismissal from the FIA, as he discovered that after other tax evaders, he too would be arrested by the Prime Minister and punished for tax evasion. Memon knew that all of his black deeds would come to light, the prime minister’s assistant noted.

The prime minister also dismissed the allegations and said he never asked the former FIA chief to file a reference or open an investigation against Supreme Court Judge Isa. When I found out that he (Memon) could not file any reference against the sitting judge, then how I could order him to do so, the Prime Minister was quoted as telling some TV presenters.

Khan said the ex-CEO used to meet with him to brief him on the proceedings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed in the Omni Group money laundering case. He said Mr. Memon was dismissed from his post for failing to investigate allegations against Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pillar Khawaja Asif regarding maintaining a permit work of the UAE while he was then Minister of Defense and Finance of Pakistan.

Mr Memon claimed he resigned from his post as FIA GM and was not removed from his post but suspended a few weeks before his retirement. Shortly after his retirement, the government withheld his pension and post-retirement benefits, forcing him to relocate the High Court from Islamabad (IHC). Later, during a hearing on the case in September 2020, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned the government under which law the officers’ pensions had been suspended.

Meeting on CPEC

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, his cabinet ministers, military leaders and senior officials at a meeting reviewed the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of the Belt Initiative. and Road.

Mr. Khan was briefed on the progress of ongoing projects in various sectors under the aegis of CPEC. The meeting was also informed that the government not only completed the ongoing projects started by the previous government, but also completed a number of important projects that it had started in the past two and a half years.

Regarding infrastructure development projects, the meeting was informed that most of the work, regardless of which government initiated a project, had been completed by that government. It was said that the special economic zones including Rashakai and Dhabeji in addition to the industrial city of Allama Iqbal and the industrial zones of Gwadar attracted foreign and local investment. The meeting was further informed that the Chinese government is also expanding its cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Mr. Khan expressed satisfaction with the pace of ongoing projects and reiterated his determination to carry out CPEC projects at all costs. He said the CPEC was a testament to a time-tested and deep-rooted Pakistani-China friendship. He said industrialization should focus on export and import substitution and government policies should be designed accordingly.

He also called on the relevant authorities to prepare young people for the jobs created by the incoming industry and high quality farms.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister of Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf, Chief of Staff of the Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman of the Investment Board Atif Bukhari, Chairman of the CPEC Authority, retired Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Posted in Dawn on May 1, 2021

