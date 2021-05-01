Biden administration to return billions of dollars in border wall funding Trump hijacked from Pentagon





The Biden administration is returning billions of funds President Donald Trump embezzled to build the Southwest Border Wall to the Pentagon and plans to cancel all related construction contracts, an administration official at ABC said on Friday. News.

“The construction of border walls under the previous administration tied up over $ 14 billion in public funds, devalued our armed forces and distracted attention from real security concerns, such as human traffickers. The hasty and haphazard construction of walls has also resulted in serious life, safety and environmental problems, ”the official said.

Amid its ongoing review to determine the fate of Trump’s border wall, the Biden administration also announced that it will launch two new projects along the 1,900-mile US-Mexico border: one to fill gaps in the Rio Grande Valley levee system left over from the wall construction project, and another to combat soil erosion in a 14-mile stretch of barrier construction by the Trump administration near San Diego, California .

None of those projects would involve building new border fences, the administration official told ABC News. It is not yet known when the Biden administration will complete its review of the overall Trump-era project.

“As federal agencies continue to examine the problems created by the construction of the previous administration’s border wall and develop their plans, today they will begin to take initial steps consistent with the president’s proclamation to reaffirm our commitment to army and protect border communities, ”the official said. in a report.

Lawmakers on both sides, including Sen. Ted Cruz, of R-Texas, and Representative Vicente Gonzalez, of D-Texas, called on the Biden administration to close loopholes left in the federal dike system in the south. Texas before hurricane season, to help prevent flooding. Angry local officials have threatened to fill in the gaps themselves and seek reimbursement from the federal government in the end.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement later Friday afternoon that it was acting to “protect border communities.”

“Construction work under the previous administration cut large holes in the Rio Grande Valley flood barrier system to make way for a border wall.” The flood barrier system has long provided low-lying areas of Hidalgo County, Texas with protection from catastrophic flooding, and these breaches have threatened local communities. DHS will begin to quickly repair the flood barrier system to protect border communities. This work will not involve widening the border barrier, ”DHS said. the Trump administration in installments after Democrats refused to back Trump’s calls for additional funds for building walls – for the hundreds of domestic and foreign projects initially approved by Congress, including military schools and warehouses.

“As per the President’s proclamation, the Department of Defense is canceling all border fence construction projects funded with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as military children’s schools,” overseas military construction projects in partner countries and Guard and Reserve Equipment Account, ”Pentagon deputy spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement. “Today’s action reflects this administration’s continued commitment to defend our nation and support our military personnel and their families.”

Lt. Col. Christian Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, told ABC News it was not clear how much of the military construction funds the Pentagon would be able to recover. Some of the funds embezzled by Trump have already been spent, while other installments are no longer available for recall.

President Joe Biden is still under pressure from local border communities and both parties to announce his plans for Trump’s flagship project. Republicans called on him to complete the wall amid the continuing surge in migrants seeking to cross the United States.

Democrats want the president to keep his election promise to roll out the project and return confiscated border land from landowners.

It is not known what the administration will do with the land where construction was to be financed with Pentagon money.

The video above is taken from a previous report.

Copyright 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.

