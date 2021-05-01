Boris Johnson’s public phone number poses staggering security risk





Changing your phone number 15 years ago was, to say the least, an ordeal. In 2006, the iPhone had yet to be launched, Facebook was still largely the preserve of bored students, and the world’s best-selling handset was still made by Nokia. Alerting your contacts that you had a new number involved painstakingly forwarding their numbers and then sending a fizzy text (no WhatsApp at the time) to let them know it was you. So when then-shadow higher education minister Boris Johnson invited reporters to contact him on his cell phone number in a press release, he may not have given it too much thought. After all, journalists call politicians all the time. But a decade and a half is moving quickly and the fact that said press release is still online, with the prime ministers ‘phone numbers now, and it is clear that Mr Johnsons’ attitude towards security is somewhat lacking. < class=""> Read more What Boris Johnson left his phone number online for 15 years tells us how the Prime Minister works A guide to today’s talking points, straight to your inbox While the vast majority of us have faced an increase in these automated fraudulent calls and Royal Mail SMS scams over the past few months, our phones do not tend to contain information that could compromise security. from a whole country. Mr Johnson recently revealed that text exchanges with billionaire James Dyson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reportedly raised concerns among officials that too many people had his contact details, leaving him vulnerable to sneaky accusations. It’s unclear whether cyber terrorists realized the Prime Minister’s private mobile phone number was within reach of Google, but the recklessness of leaving it publicly available for as long as it was is staggering. < class=""> Read more MPs are so ignorant of technology, it’s no wonder they share their passwords We live in an age of intense cyber surveillance, where elections are influenced online and where bots, cyber attacks and social media manipulation pose an immediate and urgent threat to UK national security, according to the report of the Intelligence and Security Committees on Russia released last year. Meanwhile, unsecured smartphones can easily be bugged through their microphones to allow hackers to eavesdrop on conversations going on in otherwise empty rooms. The fallout is reminiscent of Donald Trumps’ insistence in 2017 on using a Samsung phone so old it was vulnerable to hacking. While Mr Trump was eventually apparently coaxed into switching to a more secure device, Mr Johnson reportedly refused to change his number and refused to use an encrypted device provided by security advisers, although the influx of appeals from news organizations and, presumably, members of the public have now forced his hand. The PM’s nonchalant approach seems to be at the root of the many scandals he has been embroiled in in recent weeks and this is no exception.

