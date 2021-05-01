Michael Cohen: Rudy Giuliani will absolutely evaluate Ivanka, Don Jr. and Trump to save himself





Ask Rudy Giuliani, or his son, Andrew, if the former New York mayor is in legal trouble right now, and you will no doubt get a glaring and annoying answer that Donald Trumps’ personal lawyer did nothing wrong with her life and that the only person who should be worried about her legal exposure is Hunter Biden. Obviously, that’s not at all true given that (1) Giulianis’ multi-year quest to dig up dirt from the president’s son has uncovered nothing, and (2) experts say Rudy is in serious trouble. . Calling on Wednesday the raid on Giulianis’ apartment and office a hugely significant escalation in the federal investigation into his relations with Ukraine, former US prosecutor Preet Bharara said this week that there was a good chance that the former mayor of New York be indicted. At this point, jail could be in his future.

All of this makes Michael Cohen, who was once in a very similar situation, to believe that Giuliani is absolutely going to turn on Trump to save himself. Appearing on CNN Thursday, the former president’s former fixer, who was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, predicted that Rudy is sweating profusely at the moment, and despite everything he and his son claim, knows he’s in trouble. Why? For starters, he ran the Southern District of New York, which is currently investigating him, from 1983 to 1989 and knows what kind of power he holds. There is no doubt that he is nervous. And he’s rightly nervous, because he knows the power of the SDNY is limitless and they are using it, Cohen told Alisyn Camerota. Noting that Giuliani probably has no interest in going to jail and spending the golden years of his life behind bars, Cohen said: Do I think Rudy will abandon Donald in the blink of an eye? Absolutely. He certainly doesn’t want to follow my path until a 36-month sentence.

Which, of course, would be an unfortunate turn of events for the ex-president who already faces all sorts of legal issues, not to mention potentially bad news for his children. What’s ironic here, Cohen told Camerota, is the fact that these Southern District of New York tactics, in terms of bullying you into a plea deal, were created by Rudy Giuliani 30 years ago. And it’s just ironic that the tactics he created for this office are now going to be employed against him, pleading guilty and, certainly, at least, leaking information about Jared, Ivanka, Don Jr., about Donald himself, about all those individuals in Donald Trump’s trash can orbit. He added that one cannot even imagine the shadowy treasure the federal government might uncover as a result of the seizure of Giulianis’ electronic devices:

Who knows what Rudy was involved with. What was going to find out was that there are text messages, there are e-mails, there are different types of communication apps that the FBI knows how to restore, even if Rudy, who I don’t think is technological, tried to delete or what you. And what is happening is that they may be starting the investigation into things like the Ukrainian conversations between himself, Lev Parnas and others. [and then] you may end up finding out that Jared Kushner was involved or Don Jr. or a host of other individuals orbiting Trump. And what happens then is that in the southern district, they end up extending the probe.

We have no idea how big this investigation will ultimately come to light, because Rudys is an idiot. And that’s the problem. Rudy drinks too much. Rudy behaves in such an erratic way that who knows what’s on those phones or what’s on his computers?

