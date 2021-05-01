Assessment of Pak’s Policy Comments on the Talks





Harsha Kakkar At a press conference in the United Arab Emirates on April 18, where Qureshi and Jaishankar were visiting, SM Qureshi said: “India and Pakistan will need to think about their bilateral relations. Pakistan is ready to speak with India if it retraces its steps of August 5. Pakistan cannot ignore the Kashmir issue ”. Regarding third-party mediation, he said, “We welcome third-party facilitation. But no matter what friends like the UAE say, the initiative has to be indigenous. There was no comment from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A week later, in Turkey, speaking to the press, Qureshi said, “We don’t have peace talks at the moment and the UAE is not facilitating anything.” It was a complete turnaround in just a week, an action for which the current Pak government is well known. The UAE had officially claimed to have provided a platform for the Indo-Pakistan ice-breaking talks. Earlier this month, amid a shortage of sugar and cotton, the Pakistan Economic Coordination Committee’s proposal to import these from India, where prices were lowest and items available, was rejected by Pak’s cabinet, stating that it had been “ postponed until Section 370 was restored. The move went against the wishes of Army Chief Gen. Bajwa, who mentioned strengthening trade ties as essential, as did Pakistan’s leadership which continually mentions the shift to geo-economy. Section 370 appears to have become a buzzword in Pak policy today. The world is aware that Imran Khan and his government have no say in Pak’s foreign policy towards India, which is the domain of the military. They remain a puppet government, controlled from a distance by the leaders of the army. Pak’s political leadership also has no privilege over the professional and private activities of the military. He has no control over the actions or decisions of the military along the LoC. Perhaps the Pak regime was not even aware of the backchannel discussions that had taken place. The announcement hurt their feelings and their national reputation. It has been reported that discussions in the back channel have taken place between the selected Indian NSA team and the senior leaders of Pak’s army or possibly their ISI leader. Having been ignored, political leaders reacted to sarcastic comments, hoping to push back peace talks between the two nations. He could also be supported by a dissident group of generals, unwilling to peace. Regular mention of Section 370 was intended to gain the support of the late Hurriyat and Valley political parties. The truth, which Pakistani leaders are aware of, is that Article 370 was never part of the original Kashmir dispute. It was introduced by the Indian government in November 1956 and entered into force on January 26, 1957. The Kashmir dispute, although considered on the basis of a UNSC resolution, predates the introduction of the ‘article. Therefore, to involve him in the dispute is illogical and well known to Pak’s policy. His claim that India is resorting to demographic changes is just as ludicrous as residents for decades have been recognized as citizens. The Pakistani military, by agreeing to a ceasefire, without any reference to the article, only proves that it is aware of the reality. The fact that the decision to repeal the article received worldwide support as an internal Indian matter hurt Pak more. Pakistan waded into controversy, hoping to gain some recognition, but failed. Imran Khan also acted hastily, after the article was repealed, and removed the high commissioners. If the talks are to begin, they must be resumed. To do so would be another U-turn on the part of his government. Therefore, he has no choice but to continue supporting his false position. Therefore, the comments of Pakistani politicians have no weight in Indo-Pakistani relations, more so with a puppet government in Islamabad. There are reports emerging of differences arising between General Bajwa and his chosen puppet, Imran Khan. Imran Khan had started posting independent footage on certain topics. This led the military to decide to reign in the government by demonstrating its power, by forcing it to eat its own words. The launch of the recent agitation by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was for this purpose. The TLP has been backed by the Pakistani military and used at regular intervals to lobby elected governments. The TLP unrest in November 2017 was resolved with the Pak Army negotiating the deal. The then leader of the TLP, Khadim Rizvi, personally thanked General Bajwa. A Pakistani army officer, Major General Azhar Hayat, witnessed the handing over of Rs 1,000 to each protester. The PML (N) government was in the spotlight at the time. The next round of protests against the TLP in November last year also led the current government to agree to all of its demands, which were to be implemented now. It was claimed that this was also pushed by the Pakistani military. With the death of Khadim Rizvi, the government imagined it could reverse the deal. As expected, the Pak government acted hastily in the current protests and launched unarmed police against a strong and prepared opponent, banned the organization and arrested its leader. He could not involve the army to control the agitators, because Bajwa had drawn his red lines. The military has also been seen supporting the protesters on several occasions, sending a strong message. Police forces were beaten, suffered heavy casualties, many of them captives. The Punjab was on the way to anarchy. Imran had no choice but to eat his own words, to open negotiations with an organization he had banned as a terrorist just a day before, and to accept all their demands. It had an impact on police morale, but there was no other solution. The Pakistani military watched the situation as it emerged from the sidelines. The deal between the TLP and the government would have the blessings of the military leadership. However, he brought the government back under army control, while displaying its inability to control core religious organizations on its own soil. Imran was forced to eat a humble pie. His position as a national leader has taken some hits. His role as an army puppet has been confirmed. Politics will no longer have any role to play in backchannel discussions. Therefore, Pak’s regime crying over Item 370 is like shouting in a soundproof room, where no one is listening. Perhaps messages of sympathy to India from Imran Khan, due to the COVID wave, were at Bajwa’s request. The author is a feedbackexcelsior @ gmail from Major Gen (Retd).

