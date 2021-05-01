Turkey to establish new military base in Iraqi Kurdistan

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu today announced Turkey will establish itself Metina military base, a mountainous area near the Turkish border in Iraqi Kurdistan, to monitor the entire region. Speaking to members of the executive council of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Soylu said Metina is an important region. Just like we did in Syria, we will build a base here and monitor the area. This area is a road to Qandil, we will control this road.

Soylu was referring to the Qandil Mountains on the Iraqi-Iranian border, where the main command center of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is based. He did not clarify his comparison with Syria, where Turkish troops occupy more than 8,000 square miles in the north of the country, including predominantly Kurdish Afrin, where the terrain is mostly flat. However, here too, the Turkish presence is primarily aimed at torpedoing the PKK’s efforts to establish contiguity between the predominantly Kurdish areas of the northeast with Afrin.

A spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government had not responded to Al-Monitors’ request for comment at the time of publication.

Soylus’ statement came as Turkish special forces backed by F-16 fighter jets, gunships and drones continued an offensive against PKK targets launched on April 23 in Metina and neighboring areas of Avashin and Basyan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans said the offensive, dubbed Operation Claw Lightning, was aimed at completely ending the presence of the terrorist threat along our southern border.

Turkey has been waging cross-border offensives of varying magnitude against the PKK for decades. However, in recent years it has started to establish a more sustained presence at an increasing number of bases and checkpoints dotting the mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan. Arzu Yilmaz, Middle East scholar and visiting scholar at the University of Hamburg, estimates that more than 5,000 Turkish forces are currently deployed in Iraqi Kurdistan and Bashiqa, an area under Iraqi central government control east of Mosul. .

A PKK source not speaking for the attribution admitted that militants were under more pressure than ever due to Turkey’s use of armed drones and that the PKK could no longer use the regular roads and had been forced to ‘use the mountain trails to get around.

The armed wing of the PKK, known as the People’s Defense Force, claimed that it had not suffered any losses in the last offensive and was successful. repulsed Turkish attempts to gain a foothold in Metina and Avashin. Turkey announcedlose two soldiers in combat today.

The Turkish calculation consists of encircling and cutting off access between the main PKK hubs connecting Qandil to the Syrian border. Omer Ozkizilcik, an analyst at the SETA Foundation, a pro-government think tank in Ankara, called it a preventive strategy by which Turkish forces are parachuted into the forbidden mountain ranges to prevent the PKK from establishing new bases in creating theirs.

In Metina, Ozkizilcik noted, Turkish forces established a network of checkpoints supported by drones and its air force. However, a chain of villages separates the Turkish forces in the southern part of Metina from those located north on the Turkish border. He suggested that the cooperation of the Kurdistan regional government would be needed to establish a logistics supply line between the two which, in turn, would facilitate Turkish operations against PKK bases deeper inside Iraqi Kurdistan.

KRG leaders have said little recently about the wave of Turkish incursions, which have left dozens of civilian deaths. A dozen Turkish security officials held hostage by the PKK in a mountain cave were killed when a spectacular Turkish rescue mission unfolded on February 11. The Iraqi government frequently condemns Turkey’s operations but seems powerless to stop them.

Hisyar Ozsoy, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, the third largest group in the Turkish parliament, believes the KRG is probably providing intelligence and logistical support to the ongoing offensive, although I have no evidence of this. Ozsoy argued that Operation Claw Lightning was just the latest in a series of disguised movements targeting the PKK when in fact Turkey’s goal is to gradually occupy Iraqi Kurdistan. The next phase, he predicted, would be another attack on the Syrian Kurds. These attacks target the gains of the Kurds across the Middle East, he said.

Iranian-backed militias believed they had carried out a recent rocket attack against Turkish forces in Bashiqatqui who killed a Turkish soldier made it clear that any attempt by Turkey to move away from areas controlled by the KRG would face physical resistance in Sinjar, a Yazidi-dominated mountainous region bordering Syria where the PKK maintains a presence, and that Turkey attacks, is one of the no-go zones.