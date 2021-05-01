Connect with us

The Minister of Agriculture provides aid to Alsintan in Indramayu

2 mins ago

NATIONAL INFO – The Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, together with the member of Commission IV DPR RI Ono Surono and the regent of Indramayu Nina Agustina handed over agricultural machine tools (Alsintan) in the form of a combine ( 1 unit), 4 wheel tractor (1 unit)), 2 wheel tractor (4 units) and water pumps (10 units) for farmers in Wanasari village, Bungodua, Indramayu, Friday (30/4 ). This assistance follows on from President Joko Widodo’s working visit last week to meet the needs of farmers and promote agriculture in Indramayu Regency as the top national rice producer.

“Today I am present with the Regent, the DPR RI and the Directors General to provide the assistance the President has promised in a dialogue with the groups of farmers and farm workers. Several machines are needed and today we have handed them over, ”said Syahrul at the Alsintan aid handover ceremony.

The former governor of South Sulawesi stressed that the development of Alsintan at the farmer level should not eliminate the employment of farm laborers. However, it is hoped that they can be combined with each other so that agriculture is more efficient, which leads to increased production, more cost-efficiency and can still create employment opportunities for them. agricultural workers.

“We hope that this machine will not eliminate the labor of farm workers but in order to speed up the harvesting season simultaneously in all regions. In view of this, we need an acceleration to make everything more efficient,” Syahrul said.

Syahrul added that the assistance provided is a form of concern for the government so that food crop products, especially grains or rice, corn and soybeans, are of better quality. In this way, the implementation of agricultural development can add value to the economy, where farmers get a more decent price.

“Therefore, I call for the aid to be used correctly and sustainably. We will continue to provide assistance on agricultural machine tools as a form of government commitment to increase the production and sale value of crop products. food crops, ”said Syahrul. “However, we will also carry out checks so that the use of this aid is really optimal”, he continued.

In addition, the Minister of Agriculture revealed that the agricultural sector is one of the sectors capable of making a positive contribution amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only that, the need for food will continue to exist so that agriculture still offers employment opportunities.

“Agriculture is a job opportunity, so if you want to earn money you don’t have to go to the city, only to the village. There are currently around 8 million new farmers. Everyone who was made redundant has left the company. , they are cultivating now so as not to be too stressed, ”said Syahrul.

Besides using Alsintan, Syahrul also encourages farmers to continue to take advantage of the Business Credit Facility (KUR) to accelerate their agricultural products. In the future, farmers no longer wait for help, but are already independent in carrying out advanced and modern agricultural activities.

“The government is therefore ready to help farmers access KUR. The Regent and I make it easier for farmers to apply for KUR. Not only Alsintan, together with KUR, we can build modern large-scale mills. In Indramayu, we have to make it happen, ”said Syahrul.

Meanwhile, IV DPR Commission member RI Ono Surono thanked the Minister of Agriculture for promptly following up on President Jokowi’s orders. It is also a sign that President Jokowi is always ensuring that there is always sufficient rice supplies so that there is no need to import.

“We appreciate the steps taken by the President and at all levels to get directly to the on-the-ground verifications regarding the original question that Indonesia will import rice which was previously strongly rejected by Commission IV,” Ono said. .

According to Ono, the agricultural sector is indeed a profession that will always exist in all conditions. The hope is that the millennial generation can seize this opportunity to want to get straight into farming, especially when access to technology is increasingly advanced.

“In the time of Covid, one of the companies that continues to operate is the food sector, so it is true that agriculture is the strongest sector to deal with the impact of Covid-19”, a Ono concluded.



