UV lights, cars with Trump decals, and lack of transparency illustrate ongoing GOP-led ballot review in Arizona





But these workers are not heading to the carnival. They enter the Veterans Memorial Coliseum to take part in a different kind of spectacle.

These are poll counters, working on another tally of the nearly 2.1 million ballots in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa. But the agency that directly supervises these workers is not a government agency, unlike the two previous audits conducted by the Maricopa County Supervisory Board. Rather, this audit is being conducted by Republicans in the state Senate, perpetuating the lie that the 2020 election was filled with widespread electoral fraud – and therefore stolen from former President Donald Trump.

The audit, which began last week, continued amid court hearings and questions about procedures and transparency. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin in a Republican-controlled state Senate victory on Thursday ruled that this third scrutiny of the ballot can continue. In the ruling, the judge said he anticipates appeals against one of his decisions, raising expectations for more legal battles to come.

“Madness” is how Maricopa County Supervisory Board Chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, describes what he witnessed at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. “… This is really embarrassing.”

Sellers is talking about the little-known tech company called Cyber ​​Ninjas, an entrepreneur from Sarasota, Florida hired by the GOP-controlled Arizona Senate to do that tally. This so-called review, deeply contested by bipartisan groups, from Republican-led Maricopa County supervisors to the Arizona Democratic Party, is the third to examine the 2020 ballots cast in the county. President Joe Biden won the swing state by 10,457 votes, swinging the longtime Republican state to blue for the first time since 1996, when Bill Clinton narrowly won Arizona.

Since the election, Trump and his allies have peddled lies and mistrust of the 2020 results, and particularly in Maricopa County, which has a long history of bipartisan and public trust in its ballots. by correspondence and general election security.

There was little expression of electoral faith from the ballot counting workers that CNN saw as they lined up for the Arizona State Fairgrounds. What they have shown are openly partisan views.

Their cars had bumper stickers that said, “Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump” and other conservative badges, like the “Don’t step on me” symbol.

“Are you from NAO?” one of the counters asked CNN. When the reporters identified themselves, the woman rolled up her window and continued on her way.

OAN, or One America News Network, is a small, far-right media outlet that has promoted false claims that Trump won the 2020 election. Trump previously encouraged his supporters to turn to OAN, angry when Fox News, a longtime Trump favorite, was the first media outlet to call Arizona for Biden. OAN hosts have publicly urged their social media followers to donate to cover the costs of the Arizona audit. senate, presented as proof of “transparency”.

The process has been far from transparent. No freelance journalist was allowed into the Colosseum until a group of Arizona news agencies and their lawyer were granted access to the interior for a pool reporter, videographer and one photographer at a time.

Sellers, the chairman of Maricopa’s supervisory board, called this open bias among supposed election workers astonishing.

“When you accept responsibility for an election, it cannot be a party,” he said. “It can’t be one person. It has to be representing all voters.”

Maricopa supervisors – four of five of whom are Republicans – initially refused to release the 2020 ballots in the Arizona State Senate. The Senate, with broad subpoena powers, sued the county council and a judge ordered supervisors to comply.

The State Senate and its contractor, Cyber ​​Ninjas, now have a lease at State Fair’s Coliseum that expires May 14.

On the first day the freelance pool reporter was allowed in, a news camera captured the unusual process of scanning ballots with UV lamps.

Bennett, the former Arizona secretary of state hired by Republicans to serve as a liaison for the audit, told reporters earlier in the week that “UV lamps examine the paper and are part of several teams involved in the evaluation of the paper “. When CNN asked if he could clarify the purpose of UV lamps, he said he didn’t know.

By order of Judge Martin of the Maricopa County Superior Court, Cyber ​​Ninjas released some of their proceedings on Thursday, including the recognition of the use of UV lamps. In the Cyber ​​Ninjas document, however, it was not clearly explained why they were needed.

Another Cyber ​​Ninjas document revealed security plans for the Colosseum where the audit is being carried out. Called “The Arizona Audit Security Overview,” it describes potential security breaches, the number of private security guards, and distinguishes “Antifa” as a security threat.

The document shows Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey turned down a request from members of the Department of Public Safety and National Guard to provide security. (Trump has often attacked Ducey for his loss in Arizona, and the state’s Republican Party censored the governor earlier this year.)

Instead, private security companies, including a voluntary organization known as the Arizona Rangers, were hired to protect ballots and election materials.

Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit to try to stop ballot review, called the entire exercise a “fishing expedition. “. She warned that what was happening at the Arizona State Fair could be repeated elsewhere, believing it to be the next page of Trump’s “Big Lie” playbook.

“They cried and cried for an audit for months and they finally got it,” Hobbs said. “And they’re going to try to use it and get it to other places as well.”

