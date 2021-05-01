To restore economy





By Farhan Bokhari

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarins’ pledge to reverse Pakistan’s sluggish economic growth marks a timely departure from an officially accepted ill-advised slowdown of recent years.

Mr. Tarins’ pledge, while welcomed by many stakeholders, nevertheless requires a redefinition of Pakistan’s economic leadership, both in political terms and supported by long overdue reforms of key institutions. Historically, periods of relative increases in Pakistan’s economic growth have not been sustainable. What exactly were the missing pieces that drove Pakistan through its boom and bust cycles remains an unsolved conundrum? Was it the influx of generous foreign aid that helped push the numbers up until the patronage dried up? Was it divine help that increased the production of vital crops and had a salutary but temporary impact on the entire economy? Or was it just a mix of unforeseen factors like an increase in foreign private inflows coupled with things like a drop in global oil prices that gave the economy a temporary boost? One or more of these trends may have helped Pakistan improve its performance, but only temporarily. A broad consensus emerging from a cursory examination of Pakistan’s economic history leads to a conclusion; that the country’s managers have failed to put in place the necessary frameworks that could translate short-term gains into long-term and sustainable economic growth. As Finance Minister Tarin moves forward to boost Pakistan’s economic growth, which is currently barely on par with population growth, his policy choices realistically promise to revolve around the existing sectors of the country. ‘economy. These mainly include the large and often neglected agricultural sector, supported by areas such as existing industry and services. Even in the best of times, Pakistan, unlike the economies of Southeast Asia, has never succeeded in becoming a destination for large influxes of foreign investors. Faced with challenges such as the scarcity of a significantly large segment of a well-educated population and a legal environment where contract enforcement cannot be taken for granted, savvy foreign investors have often viewed Pakistan with some skepticism. . Other challenges that have deterred investors include gaps in infrastructure, issues surrounding the continuity and / or pricing of energy supplies, and a labor force lacking the skills to be on par with labor output. work in other parts of Asia. In the short term, the promise of renewed economic growth lies mainly in agriculture. With nearly 60% of Pakistan’s population made up of rural dwellers who depend directly or indirectly on agriculture as their main source of livelihood, Pakistani agriculture remains a cornerstone of the economy. As Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the new kisan or farmer card this week, it will take more than just another well-publicized official plan to make a difference. The challenges for agriculture in all areas are driven by parts of a nearly collapsed irrigation system to the failure of the provinces that are responsible for agriculture to ensure the availability of quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Nowhere are these challenges of everyday life felt more keenly than throughout Punjab – a province ruled by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his hand-picked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar . With more than two-thirds of Pakistan’s agricultural production coming from the Punjab, the province effectively holds the critical position to make it or break it for the sector. Unless grassroots rot across the rural core is urgently tackled, the plight of Pakistan’s agricultural sector will remain in dire straits.

Meanwhile, reform of key institutions is essential to revive the Pakistani economy. Year after year, the reported loss at major public sector companies has emerged as nothing less than criminal negligence. Unlike its predecessors, the Khan government, now in its third year, was initially expected to take decisive action. Unfortunately, that is yet to come. The latest public sector reform plan, including Pakistan International Airlines, looks more like a broken record. Previous governments attempted to restructure entities such as the PIA but simply failed in the process. In contrast, decisive action must include shutting down some of the underperforming and selling them at nominal prices, provided that the divestiture of these companies reduces their repeated financial burden on the Pakistani state.

Institutional reforms should also encourage greater focus on key areas such as the entities responsible for tax collection as well as the provision of key public services, including health care, education and the police. For a long time, the general population of Pakistan heard a lot about the cause of the reforms. So far, the Khan government’s record suggests nothing different from the past.

Mr Tarin, a savvy businessman with a successful track record in the private sector may well be overseeing an increase in growth rates in recent years. But success in sustaining this long-term trend must depend on long-term reforms, including institutional ones, to mark a break with Pakistan’s economic history.

