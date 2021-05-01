Pence-Trump split happens in real time





Mike Pence’s solo tour is officially underway, a comeback that could mark the start of his 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, the former vice president spoke at a crowded reception hosted by a conservative group in Columbia, in South Carolina, where he tossed the proverbial red meat to guests. Pence used his half-hour speech to the Palmetto Family Council to salute the achievements of the Donald Trump administration, take on Joe Bidens’ war on mainstream American values, and explain how the GOP can start over again. to win.

While Pence has not declared his intention to run for president, his choice of venue is particularly telling given that South Carolina is arguably the most vital state in the Republican primary. A Pence adviser didn’t explicitly comment on his ambitions for 2024, but told Business Insider that the ex-VEEP reminds everyone he’s coming back to where he came from, and honestly I think it will be. quite a daring speech. By targeting the incumbent president as the enemy, Pence accused the radical Biden administration of implementing an avalanche of liberal policies and government overspending. After 100 days of open borders, skyrocketing spending, plans for higher taxes, a bigger welfare state, no more government, the definancing of the police, the abandonment of the right to life, the cancellation of our dearest freedoms, I’ve had enough, he said. After 100 days, I think the time has come for Americans devoted to faith, family and freedom and limited government to stand up and unite behind a positive agenda and reclaim America, and it starts here and now in South Carolina.

Pence hasn’t used too much of his speaking time on Trump. But his supportive mentions of the former president were noteworthy given the reported rift that occurred between them in the final days of administration. Namely, Trump wanted Pence to use his powers as President of the Senate to reject electoral votes from the states he lost, and Pence refused.

Trump, who has said he is considering another presidential bid in 2024, publicly criticized Pence earlier this month as he spoke at the RNC’s spring retreat, which is ironically billed as a conference of GOP unit. And where Trumps’ inner circle was once willing to accept Pence on the ticket to attract the evangelical vote, they’ve since cooled off on the old veep. The vice presidents’ foray into 2024 politics will meet with a more reserved golf shot, a former senior Trump administration official told Politico, describing the relationship between Trump and Pences as cordial but not intimate. A former campaign assistant added: I love Mike Pence. I think he was a great VP. A great guy. But the reality is that much of Trump’s base doesn’t like or care about him, his ability to attract new voters wasn’t really there.

This attitude obviously reverberated from the top, where Trump began to publicly consider replacing Pence for his potential 2024 candidacy. Well, he’s a friend of mine. I approved Ron [DeSantis]. And after approving it [in 2018]it took off like a rocket, Trump told Fox Business on Thursday the same day as Pences’ comeback speech. He did a great job as governor, he said, adding that a lot of people love a hypothetical Trump-DeSantis ticket: they love that ticket. But certainly Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.

