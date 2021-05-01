US pledges to approach Taiwan with ‘clarity and determination’

NEW YORK – A comprehensive US strategy on China under President Joe Biden’s administration is still underway, but Washington has vowed to approach the Taiwan issue with “firmness, clarity and resolve.”

“The US position on this is pretty straightforward,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a virtual forum hosted by the Aspen Institute on Friday. “We believe in the ‘One China’ policy, the full implementation of the Taiwan Relations Act, the six assurances … and we oppose unilateral changes to the status quo.”

His remarks came the day after Biden’s 100th day in office – a traditional milestone against which an administration’s early accomplishments are measured and its policy direction evaluated.

While Sullivan spoke of “clarity,” he framed it as not marking a shift from America’s so-called strategic ambiguity on the island to an explicit promise to intervene in the event of Chinese military action against it. it.

The administration’s positions are consistent with the bipartisan consensus on US-China policy “dating back decades,” Sullivan said.

The need to increase pressure on Taiwan has been a “central feature” of China’s current foreign policy under President Xi Jinping, who views the island as “essential to China’s long-term prestige and stability. “said the national security adviser.

Washington must therefore continue to fulfill its obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act to assist the island in its self-defense, to raise its concerns on the issue with the Indo-Pacific countries, and to continue to deepen our economic and educational-to-people are related to Taiwan, Sullivan said.

“What we would like to see is stability in cross-strait relations and no effort to unilaterally change the status quo,” Sullivan said, adding that the administration had communicated this to China and asserted it to Taiwan, as well as American partners, including Japan. .

When Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met Mr. Biden in Washington in mid-April, the two leaders issued a joint statement stressing “the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and encouraging peaceful resolution problems between the two shores “.

China responded to the statement by saying, “These questions relate to China’s fundamental interests and do not allow interference. We express deep concern and strong opposition to the relevant comments in the leaders’ joint statement.”

Under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the United States does not guarantee its intervention, but provides weapons and services to ensure that Taiwan has sufficient self-defense capabilities.

As part of the “One China” policy, Washington “recognizes the Chinese position” that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China. The United States recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as “China’s only legal government,” but does not explicitly recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.

This is the “One China” policy that the United States has maintained since 1979. It is distinct from Beijing’s “One China” principle, which considers Taiwan to be a Chinese province and is part of its sovereign claim.

Sullivan’s remarks on Friday also came the day after Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, told Congress that the Chinese would find a US shift in strategic ambiguity “deeply unsettling”.

“I think it would reinforce Chinese perceptions that the United States is determined to curb China’s rise to power, including through military force, and likely lead Beijing to aggressively undermine American interests in the world.” Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

As Biden’s presidency moves into the next phase, the United States is still revising its policies and consulting with its allies to formulate a whole-of-government and multilateral strategy to counter China. This includes meeting the economic, commercial and technological challenge posed by Beijing.

“We have patience and we’re going to be systematic in how we approach this,” Sullivan said, adding later that he believes Beijing is taking notice.

Washington’s goal is not to contain China or “start a new cold war” or enter into conflict, but “to compete vigorously and push back in the service of our values ​​and what we believe to be universal values, ”he said.