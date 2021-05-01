Politics
US pledges to approach Taiwan with ‘clarity and determination’
NEW YORK – A comprehensive US strategy on China under President Joe Biden’s administration is still underway, but Washington has vowed to approach the Taiwan issue with “firmness, clarity and resolve.”
“The US position on this is pretty straightforward,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a virtual forum hosted by the Aspen Institute on Friday. “We believe in the ‘One China’ policy, the full implementation of the Taiwan Relations Act, the six assurances … and we oppose unilateral changes to the status quo.”
His remarks came the day after Biden’s 100th day in office – a traditional milestone against which an administration’s early accomplishments are measured and its policy direction evaluated.
While Sullivan spoke of “clarity,” he framed it as not marking a shift from America’s so-called strategic ambiguity on the island to an explicit promise to intervene in the event of Chinese military action against it. it.
The administration’s positions are consistent with the bipartisan consensus on US-China policy “dating back decades,” Sullivan said.
The need to increase pressure on Taiwan has been a “central feature” of China’s current foreign policy under President Xi Jinping, who views the island as “essential to China’s long-term prestige and stability. “said the national security adviser.
Washington must therefore continue to fulfill its obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act to assist the island in its self-defense, to raise its concerns on the issue with the Indo-Pacific countries, and to continue to deepen our economic and educational-to-people are related to Taiwan, Sullivan said.
“What we would like to see is stability in cross-strait relations and no effort to unilaterally change the status quo,” Sullivan said, adding that the administration had communicated this to China and asserted it to Taiwan, as well as American partners, including Japan. .
When Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met Mr. Biden in Washington in mid-April, the two leaders issued a joint statement stressing “the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and encouraging peaceful resolution problems between the two shores “.
China responded to the statement by saying, “These questions relate to China’s fundamental interests and do not allow interference. We express deep concern and strong opposition to the relevant comments in the leaders’ joint statement.”
Under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the United States does not guarantee its intervention, but provides weapons and services to ensure that Taiwan has sufficient self-defense capabilities.
As part of the “One China” policy, Washington “recognizes the Chinese position” that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China. The United States recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as “China’s only legal government,” but does not explicitly recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.
This is the “One China” policy that the United States has maintained since 1979. It is distinct from Beijing’s “One China” principle, which considers Taiwan to be a Chinese province and is part of its sovereign claim.
Sullivan’s remarks on Friday also came the day after Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, told Congress that the Chinese would find a US shift in strategic ambiguity “deeply unsettling”.
“I think it would reinforce Chinese perceptions that the United States is determined to curb China’s rise to power, including through military force, and likely lead Beijing to aggressively undermine American interests in the world.” Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
As Biden’s presidency moves into the next phase, the United States is still revising its policies and consulting with its allies to formulate a whole-of-government and multilateral strategy to counter China. This includes meeting the economic, commercial and technological challenge posed by Beijing.
“We have patience and we’re going to be systematic in how we approach this,” Sullivan said, adding later that he believes Beijing is taking notice.
Washington’s goal is not to contain China or “start a new cold war” or enter into conflict, but “to compete vigorously and push back in the service of our values and what we believe to be universal values, ”he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]