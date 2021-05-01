Jokowi signs a presidential decree, the Ministry of Education and Culture-Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment officially enter into the composition of state ministries





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology also Ministry of investment/ The Investment Coordination Council is officially part of the composition of state ministries. This is stated in Presidential Regulation number 32 of 2021 regarding the amendment Presidential decree Issue 68 of 2019 regarding the organization of the State Ministry which was signed by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (4/28/2021). Article I of Perpres 32/2021 lists the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Council as part of 34 state ministries . Read also: Speech on the consolidation of the Ministry of Education and Culture-Ministry of Research and Technology and the historic fate of the nation’s struggle … In the points to consider, it is stated that the composition of the Cabinet of Forward Indonesia needs to be changed in the context of strengthening national research and increasing investment and job creation. “That in order to strengthen national research and increase investment and job creation, it is deemed necessary to change the composition of the advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the period 2019-2024,” said the first point to consider in perpres the. Another consideration is the existence of Decree DPR number 4 / DPRRI / IV / 2020-2021 which provided for approval in the form of the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Ministry of Education and Culture and the training of the investment ministry. Based on article II of Presidential Decree number 32 of the year 2021, this Perpres comes into force on the date of its promulgation. Jokowi appointed Nadiem Makarim as Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Investment on Wednesday (4/28/2021). Also read: The reasons for the appointment of Bahlil, Nadiem and Handoko to the Jokowi cabinet Here is the composition of the State Ministries with the publication of Presidential Decree number 32 of 2021: 1. The Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs; 2. The Ministry for the Coordination of Economic Affairs; 3. The Ministry for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture; 4. The Ministry for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment; 5. Secretariat of the Ministry of State; 6. Ministry of the Interior;

